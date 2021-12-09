'These grants are transformational for our region': 10 affordable housing projects - comprising 263 units in Richmond region - win $2.45 million in PlanRVA grants

Ten affordable housing projects across the region got a financial boost Thursday.

PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability announced an initial round of projects, comprising 263 units, will receive a combined $2.45 million. The money will help “shovel-ready” projects in the cities of Ashland and Richmond and Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan counties move forward.

“PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability have created an incredible model that other communities around the Commonwealth can replicate,” stated Susan Dewey, CEO of Virginia Housing, in a release announcing the winning projects. “Delivering an additional 263 units of affordable housing is truly exceptional.”

Earlier this year, Virginia Housing, formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority, seeded a statewide grant program to increase production of new affordable units. The $40 million initiative was administered through regional planning districts, like PlanRVA. The Richmond region received $3 million.