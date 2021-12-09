'These grants are transformational for our region': 10 affordable housing projects - comprising 263 units in Richmond region - win $2.45 million in PlanRVA grants

Ten affordable housing projects across the region got a financial boost Thursday.
PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability announced an initial round of projects, comprising 263 units, will receive a combined $2.45 million. The money will help “shovel-ready” projects in the cities of Ashland and Richmond and Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan counties move forward.
“PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability have created an incredible model that other communities around the Commonwealth can replicate,” stated Susan Dewey, CEO of Virginia Housing, in a release announcing the winning projects. “Delivering an additional 263 units of affordable housing is truly exceptional.”
Earlier this year, Virginia Housing, formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority, seeded a statewide grant program to increase production of new affordable units. The $40 million initiative was administered through regional planning districts, like PlanRVA. The Richmond region received $3 million.
The grants are meant for gap financing. The developers can use the money to cover construction costs, property acquisition and other expenses. Costs have risen in recent years, posing financial hurdles to keeping overhead low and, thus, rent or sale prices as affordable as possible to potential buyers or tenants.
Nonprofit developers focused on affordable rental and home ownership initiatives in the Greater Richmond region were eligible to apply for the funds beginning in October. In November, a review panel overseen by the Partnership for Housing Affordability reviewed 19 applications submitted. Its board voted on the panel’s recommendations earlier this month.
The winners were: Virginia Supportive Housing’s 86-unit Cool Lane Apartments project in Henrico County received $466,872; the Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity received a combined $433,128 to provide nine affordable home ownership opportunities in Richmond and Chesterfield; the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust’s 10-home Ettrick Landing project in Chesterfield County received $400,000; Better Housing Coalition’s 147-unit Colbrook Motel project in Chesterfield County received $400,000; Project: HOMES’ six-unit Church Hill Partnership project in Richmond received $300,000; Habitat for Humanity Goochland received $200,000; the nonprofit’s Powhatan affiliate, as well as its Hanover and King William affiliate, received $100,000 each.
“These grants are transformational for our region and we hope are just the beginning,” stated Laura Lafayette, the nonprofit’s executive director in the release. “Our partnership with PlanRVA will bring more quality and safe affordable home options to our region and help advance key solutions outlined in the Richmond Regional Housing Framework.”
The region is amid what Lafayette and other advocates have called an affordable housing crisis. The framework, released in 2019, called for the addition of 1,000 affordable units per year through 2040, and set a slew of locality-specific goals for Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Ashland. Since then, rents and property assessments and homes prices have climbed even more, making the path to meeting the goals more challenging, and the urgency to distribute the state funds more pressing.
The nonprofit will monitor the winning projects’ progress over the next three years. An additional $250,000 from this grant cycle will be awarded in a new round of applications, planned for next spring.
(804) 649-6734
Twitter: @__MarkRobinson