'These laws exist for a reason': ACLU files lawsuit against Hanover School Board on behalf of transgender parents

The complaint, filed Thursday, asks the court to declare that the school board's actions were a violation of Virginia's law on adopting transgender policies, that it order the school board to adopt policies consistent with VDOE's model policies, and to grant "other and such further relief as this Court deems equitable and just under the circumstances."

The plaintiffs are parents of five students – two in elementary school, two in middle and one in high school.

“My 13-year-old son only wants to use the boys’ bathroom like the other boys,” said Kelly Merrill, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit in a statement. “I’ve done everything I can to protect him from discrimination and bullying – including multiple emails to school administrators and even filing a Title IX complaint with the county – but I need the school district to do more. The lack of a clear, district-wide policy means that my son does everything he can to avoid using the restroom at all. These laws exist for a reason: to protect my son and so many others. He deserves to feel safe at school.”