'These laws exist for a reason': ACLU files suit against Hanover School Board on behalf of parents of transgender students

The ACLU of Virginia has filed a complaint in Hanover County Circuit Court against the Hanover County School Board on behalf of five parents of transgender Hanover students who say that the board’s November action – in which it voted 4-3 not to approve policies that allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that conform to their preferred identity - knowingly violated Virginia law.
The ACLU is suing under state laws that allow parents of students aggrieved by an action of their school board to challenge that action in circuit court within 30 days. The board took those actions at its Nov. 9 school board meeting.
According to ACLU Spokesperson Meredith Mason, a circuit court may overturn the action of the school board if it finds the board to have exceeded its authority, acted arbitrarily or capriciously, or abused its discretion.
“The Hanover County School Board is denying transgender students a safe learning environment, even after understanding the risks it poses to the health and well-being of students, not to mention the legal liability that comes with breaking the law,” said Eden Heilman, legal director of the ACLU of Virginia. “There’s no ambiguity in the school board’s vote. The board members knew the board’s actions were discriminatory and outside the law, but they did it anyway.”
The complaint, filed Thursday, asks the court to declare that the school board's actions were a violation of Virginia's law on adopting transgender policies, that it order the school board to adopt policies consistent with VDOE's model policies, and to grant "other and such further relief as this Court deems equitable and just under the circumstances."
The plaintiffs are parents of five students – two in elementary school, two in middle and one in high school.
“My 13-year-old son only wants to use the boys’ bathroom like the other boys,” said Kelly Merrill, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit in a statement. “I’ve done everything I can to protect him from discrimination and bullying – including multiple emails to school administrators and even filing a Title IX complaint with the county – but I need the school district to do more. The lack of a clear, district-wide policy means that my son does everything he can to avoid using the restroom at all. These laws exist for a reason: to protect my son and so many others. He deserves to feel safe at school.”
Hanover School Board Chairwoman Ola J. Hawkins said by email Thursday afternoon that "it is not the School Board's practice to comment on pending litigation."
The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 requiring all of Virginia’s 132 school divisions to adopt policies regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students. It directed the Virginia Department of Education to first create model guidelines, and school divisions could then adopt those policies or create their own. School divisions were instructed to do so by the start of the current school year.
Hanover’s school board was already behind in adopting the policies when it acted last month, unanimously approving policy revisions that allow school officials to “use the name and gender consistent with the student’s gender identity” upon request of the student and parent, but shooting down the more contentious bathroom policy, as its widely known both at the state and federal levels.
Virginia's law was largely sparked by the Gavin Grimm case. Grimm, a transgender man, sued the Gloucester County School Board in 2015 after it barred him from using the boys restroom. A federal court – the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals – ruled that the action taken by the school division was unconstitutional and violated his rights under Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on one’s sex. This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, which means the Fourth Circuit’s decision stands.
School divisions are not required to report their adopted transgender policies to VDOE so it’s unclear how many have or have not adopted the policies.
Locally, Richmond and Chesterfield County adopted transgender policies during the summer that include bathroom and locker room access.
Henrico County has not adopted a specific policy on bathrooms, but school officials have said that all Henrico employees are expected to comply with Virginia laws regarding transgender access to bathrooms and locker rooms.
This is a breaking news alert. This story will be updated.
