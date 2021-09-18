'These scars don't go away': Richmond veterans, service members reflect on military's 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy 10 years after repeal

"I've been extremely accepted," McManamay said. "That was like a salve on an injury I didn't realize I had, I suppose."

McManamay was raised in a small town in West Virginia and in the church, so accepting herself was difficult at first. She prayed and struggled with her dueling identities, she said. The military helped broaden her worldview - she got stationed in D.C. where it was more progressive and had a large LGBTQ community. Then, with the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," she no longer had the mental struggle when it came to putting on the uniform but hiding her true self.

"Because I can be open and out in a career that gives me so much personal fulfillment, it's help me accept myself for who I am," she said. "With the repeal of that policy, it's amazing because you can wear your uniform, be who you are, serve your country, do what you passionate about, and be yourself. And that's huge. It really, genuinely changed my life. It genuinely saved my life. I don't truly know where I'd be without it."

Milner with Virginia Pride said part of why the policy was so oppressive was because people affected by it, people in the military actually serving, couldn't speak out against or advocate for its change, because it would out them.