‘They tore my dreams apart’: Richmond mother sues RRHA for rejecting her voucher application over past marijuana conviction

Lafonda Page waited five and a half years for a Housing Choice Voucher, the coveted federal subsidy that could transport the mother and her six children to better housing in a neighborhood with more opportunities.
No sooner than it was within her grasp last fall, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority rejected her application at the final hour. In its decision, RRHA cited an “unacceptable police report,” alluding to a simple possession of marijuana conviction on Page’s record that occurred while her voucher application was buried in a backlog beneath thousands of others.
“They tore my dreams apart,” said Page, who has worked for two years as a housing organizer for the Legal Aid Justice Center.
In the annual plan it submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this month, RRHA proposed changes to eliminate certain past marijuana convictions from consideration in the voucher screening process. But those changes, and Virginia’s legalization of marijuana that took effect July 1, came too late for Page.
Her case illustrates something advocates have warned of: the lasting impact a marijuana conviction can have on a person’s ability to secure housing. That burden is disproportionately borne by Black Virginians. Prior to legalization, they were 3.4 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white Virginians, an ACLU analysis found.
Under RRHA’s decision, Page is barred from reapplying for a voucher until February 2022 – three years after her conviction for something that is no longer a crime.
Page sued the housing authority this month. She is asking a federal judge to grant her the voucher she qualifies for on the grounds that RRHA violated HUD guidelines for screening applicants and failed to properly notify her of its rationale upon rejection. The latter hamstrung her ability to challenge and ultimately overturn the decision in an administrative review process late last year, she and her lawyer say.
“We’re going to make sure that we hold them accountable,” said Daryl Hayott, a housing attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center who is representing Page.
RRHA’s general counsel, Ben Titter, declined comment on the lawsuit this week.
If the court does not intervene, Page will likely have to wait years for another shot at a voucher. Without one, she cannot afford a four-bedroom apartment in the private rental market, meaning her family will remain trapped in a living situation she says is substandard.
The Housing Choice Voucher program is a lifeline for families like Page’s, who have few, if any, other options for housing they can afford in the city or region. The portable subsidy caps a household’s portion of its rent and utilities at 30% of its monthly income.
Page put her name on RRHA’s wait list back in 2015. Two years later, 7,998 households were ahead of her on the list. As she waited for her application to inch up the wait list, her children had to sleep in the living room of her Gilpin Court apartment because of mold issues in one of the bedrooms. It took four months for RRHA to transfer her family into a new unit, according to Page’s lawsuit.
They moved to an apartment in Fulton, where, within months, she was dealing with a mice infestation. Earlier this year, a sudden volley of gunshots or fireworks sparked a panic attack in her teenage son. She had to rush him to the hospital.
Her long wait for a voucher was not uncommon. In Richmond and around the state, far more families want the vouchers than are available. Even getting on the wait list locally can be a challenge. RRHA has kept the list closed for years because demand for the vouchers has well-outpaced the housing authority’s available supply of them.
When RRHA reopened its wait list last fall, 7,800 people applied for a chance to get one of 5,000 slots. By week’s end, 15,000 people had submitted applications, a spokeswoman said at the time.
For Page, now 36 and the sole provider for her 16-, 13-, 8-, 6-, 4- and 1- year-olds, the voucher represented a fresh start for her family.
“I was very excited, like that was my opportunity and I had finally beat poverty, and me and my kids were going to have better living,” Page said. “They were going to be able to be kids and go out in the backyard and run and play like kids are supposed to do, versus being trapped in the house where they can’t go outside and play.”
Clinging to that hope, she requested an administrative review of her initial denial in a bid to reverse the decision. She submitted three letters of support from organizations she has either worked or volunteered for over the last several years. Three witnesses also testified to her character at a hearing last December.
“Her service has been invaluable to the Richmond community,” stated Valaryee Mitchell, director of Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building, in her letter. Page has worked for the office as an ambassador, leading food distribution and outreach efforts in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.
Shortly before Christmas, the housing authority affirmed its original decision.
“Although Ms. Page has received letters of support for her participation in community programs (most of which pre-dates the most recent conviction), there is no record of rehabilitation from a professional agency (related to the marijuana conviction),” according to a letter Page received from Calandra Trotter, an RRHA housing compliance officer who oversaw the review.
Page also has two separate misdemeanors on her record: one for trespassing and one for failure to appear in court, both dating to 2018. Neither was cited in the original denial of her application, according to her lawsuit. However, RRHA did reference them in its written follow-up to the administrative review. The housing authority said Page had lied on her application by not disclosing the convictions.
Since January 2019, RRHA has held 20 informal review hearings at the request of a voucher applicant. Of those, 11 resulted in the housing authority overturning its original denial, according to figures RRHA provided.
Page believes her application and bid to overturn the denial were rejected, in part, because of her work as an organizer. In the role, she is a conduit for other RRHA tenants’ concerns and, at times, an outspoken critic of the housing authority’s policies and actions.
“I don’t deserve this … so I’m going to stand up for what I feel is right for me and my six kids,” Page said. “If I stand up and I speak up, hopefully more people will feel brave enough to stand up and speak up for themselves.”
