‘They tore my dreams apart’: Richmond mother sues RRHA for rejecting her voucher application over past marijuana conviction

Page put her name on RRHA’s wait list back in 2015. Two years later, 7,998 households were ahead of her on the list. As she waited for her application to inch up the wait list, her children had to sleep in the living room of her Gilpin Court apartment because of mold issues in one of the bedrooms. It took four months for RRHA to transfer her family into a new unit, according to Page’s lawsuit.

They moved to an apartment in Fulton, where, within months, she was dealing with a mice infestation. Earlier this year, a sudden volley of gunshots or fireworks sparked a panic attack in her teenage son. She had to rush him to the hospital.

Her long wait for a voucher was not uncommon. In Richmond and around the state, far more families want the vouchers than are available. Even getting on the wait list locally can be a challenge. RRHA has kept the list closed for years because demand for the vouchers has well-outpaced the housing authority’s available supply of them.

When RRHA reopened its wait list last fall, 7,800 people applied for a chance to get one of 5,000 slots. By week’s end, 15,000 people had submitted applications, a spokeswoman said at the time.

For Page, now 36 and the sole provider for her 16-, 13-, 8-, 6-, 4- and 1- year-olds, the voucher represented a fresh start for her family.