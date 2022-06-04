This Chesapeake Bay cleanup produced a clean landing in Richmond

As an angler on the south bank of the James River tugged her line nearby, Josh McDonough fished a Heineken beer bottle out of the water with his trash grabber, as his wife, Becky McDonough, cheered him on.

The McDonoughs were among approximately 100 volunteers wielding trash grabbers and garbage bags as they removed bottles, cans, cigarette butts, fishing line and other debris at Ancarrow’s Landing and along the adjacent Richmond Slave Trail as part of Clean the Bay Day, in conjunction with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

“This is our community. This is where we live. It’s the world overall,” Becky McDonough said. “We should be taking care of it.”

“It’s getting there, for sure,” her husband said. And, indeed, the freshly mowed greenspace was looking downright pristine, with no litter in sight.

It was a scene replicated across Virginia on Saturday as more than 3,000 volunteers — on foot and by boat — removed 65,500 pounds of litter as part of the cleanup, an annual event since 1989 that has been curtailed the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s cleanup took place at nearly 200 sites over an estimated 250 miles of shoreline and trails. Since its inception, the cleanup has picked up about 7.1 million pounds of debris from over 8,000 miles of shoreline in Virginia, according to the foundation.

Ancarrow’s Landing is named for Newton Ancarrow, a speedboat builder who became an unlikely advocate for the cleaning of the James during the 1960s.

“It’s a very precious site in Richmond for anglers and people who want to know all the city’s history, good and bad,” said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Its growing popularity had been accompanied by a growing litter problem.

“It was pretty gross” upon her arrival Saturday morning, said Megan Garland, who is taking a class by the foundation and studied marine biology and coastal zone management in college.

One of her wishes was for “people not here for this, seeing us out here cleaning up, wondering what we’re doing ... just getting people to think about that.”

Teresa Weaver was among the volunteers from C&F Bank participating in the cleanup, along with her teenage daughters, Riley and Raegan.

“Anything we can do to give back to the communities we serve is important to us,” she said.

Aaron Armwood, a merchandising manager for PepsiCo, thought the cleanup would be a good opportunity for a family activity while giving back to the community.

The cleanup had Armwood, for the first time, walking the trail that enslaved Africans marched upon their arrival at Manchester Docks. As he and his family cleared the trail of bottles, food wrappings and other debris, he took stock of its legacy.

“I try to keep things in perspective,” he said. “It’s a piece of history. It’s still something we in this country have to face and deal with.”

But, “being here, for a good purpose — I’ll take that.”