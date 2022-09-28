'This community has been neglected': the downsizing of Richmond Community Hospital

Virginia Commonwealth University wanted to buy Richmond Community Hospital, two sources told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. VCU Medical Center almost always operates near capacity, and it could use the extra space.

But Bon Secours, the nonprofit health system that owns Richmond Community, wasn’t interested. The three-story, beige brick hospital in Church Hill was far too valuable.

Because it serves a high number of poor patients, Richmond Community enables Bon Secours to buy medicines at deeply discounted costs through a federal program, sell them to wealthier patients throughout greater Richmond and reap the profit, according to The New York Times.

The problem is, critics of the health system say, Bon Secours isn’t reinvesting enough money back into Richmond Community, which has withered into a shell of its former self. The health system disbanded the small intensive-care unit at Richmond Community. It removed the hospital’s ability to treat gastrointestinal problems, kidney issues and severe cardiac concerns.

Meanwhile, it is spending $108 million on expanding St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian and $49 million on Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover.

“Definitely this community has been neglected,” said a Church Hill resident who used to work at Community. She spoke on the condition of anonymity because she works for a competing system. “You can’t go there for anything real.”

Two Bon Secours executives defended the health system this week in a letter to employees, disputing the allegations.

VCU’s inquiry was informal and made several years ago, a source said. Spokespeople for Bon Secours and VCU Health declined to comment on the matter.

‘Shell of a hospital’

In late 2016, word had gotten out about Community’s intensive-care unit. Bon Secours planned to close it.

A small, five-bed outfit, the ICU cared for patients with gastrointestinal bleeds, sepsis and stroke. The patient volume was too low to keep it going, management said at the time, according to two former employees.

The staff pushed back, asking for a meeting with executives. The two doctors who staffed the ICU wrote a letter in an effort to save it.

Their efforts didn’t work. In January 2017, the ICU closed, the handful of nurses were reassigned and the doctors retired when their contracts lapsed.

“It marked the end of true services coming to Richmond Community Hospital,” said one former employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of a continuing association with the health system.

The decision had a ripple effect on the kind of services the hospital could offer. Without an ICU, it could no longer perform serious surgeries. Without the pulmonologists who ran the unit, Community could no longer treat serious lung issues.

When the hospital’s lone gastrointestinal doctor left, he wasn’t replaced. The hospital can no longer treat kidney disease or urological problems. It doesn’t offer OB-GYNs, and it can’t complete all cardiological procedures.

“It’s a shell of a hospital,” the former employee said. “It’s a glorified emergency room with a mental health floor.”

Community does offer an emergency room, psychiatry and a staff of hospitalists who can treat nausea, perform basic surgery and address some chest pain issues.

With about 100 beds, Richmond Community treats 32,000 patients annually in its ER and 1,700 in inpatient care. It’s unclear how many the hospital treated before services were stripped out.

Assessments of the community’s health needs showed that Church Hill required greater investment in behavioral health and emergency room services, both of which Bon Secours enhanced in recent years, said Jenna Green, a spokesperson for the system.

Underutilized services were moved to other facilities in the system to ensure residents’ needs are met close to home, Green added.

Two Bon Secours executives disputed the allegation that the system has neglected poor patients.

“We have a robust history of addressing key social, disparity and infrastructure factors that negatively affect people who are poor and uninsured, and it is simply wrong to assume or suggest that we would ever act in a way that does not live up to our mission,” said Paul Smith, interim president of Bon Secours Richmond, and Dr. Peter Charvat, chief clinical officer.

“To imply, as the article has, that we don’t operate in full support of our important mission is without merit,” Charvat added.

‘I’m going to St. Mary’s’

Stephanie Sumpter, a 64-year-old resident of Church Hill, is diabetic and sometimes faces issues with her blood sugar. But when she needs to see a doctor, she goes to St. Mary’s Hospital. She doesn’t know if Community has the ability to treat her, even though it’s just blocks from her house.

“Anything major, I’m going to St. Mary’s,” she said.

Five years ago, when Sumpter broke her ankle, she was transferred to St. Francis, and she noticed how much nicer it is than Community. St. Francis has a waterfall in its atrium, an Italian-style tower near the parking lot and electronic bird noises along sidewalks with louvered roofs.

According to census data, residents near St. Francis have a median household income that’s roughly $40,000 higher than those near Richmond Community. The Midlothian residents also live, on average, 10 years longer.

Other residents near Community said they had good experiences when they visited. Doctors and nurses were capable and nice. But they said the hospital lacks anything more than the basic amenities the community needs.

The Rev. Ben Campbell, a former member of the hospital’s community advisory board, said Bon Secours had systemically underfunded Richmond Community after opening Memorial Regional Medical Center in 1998.

“It’s just disgusting to me,” Campbell, a civil rights activist and the founder of the Richmond Hill spiritual retreat center in Church Hill, said in an interview on Wednesday. “They just put no money into the place.”

Bon Secours purchased Richmond Community Hospital in 1995. At that time, Bon Secours-Richmond Health Corp. owned St. Mary’s and Stuart Circle Hospital (a Fan District building that now contains residences). But it had been collaborating for two years with Richmond Community, then struggling with declining patient loads and income, to expand access to medical care.

Campbell said he believed that Bon Secours initially focused on its charitable mission at Richmond Community, but he said the company ultimately invested more of its resources at Memorial Regional. As a result, staffing and patient business declined at Richmond Community, he said, as many people in the neighborhood chose to go to VCU Medical Center instead.

“Nobody who had any discretion would go there because they didn’t staff it,” he said of Community. “They said they couldn’t get doctors to go to the East End because it was too dangerous.”

Because Community was originally a Black hospital, many Richmond residents considered the care inferior, said one former employee. Older patients saw it as a place to go to die.

The staff worked to overcome those perceptions, but the divesting of services eventually made restoring the hospital’s reputation impossible.

“They never made it a viable hospital,” Campbell said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Bon Secours and misuse of the 340B program.

“Inadvertent loopholes have been utilized, increasing profit margins for the hospital system while they have reduced services in one of our predominantly Black hospitals,” Stoney said. “It is immoral to profit off the backs of Black and brown residents under the guise of ‘health care,’ and it must cease immediately.”

$22M in capital investment

Workers in neon vests and hard hats hauled supplies this week into the East End medical office building construction site adjacent to Community. The addition is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The new two-story building will house a behavioral health partial hospitalization program, which will act as a transition for patients with mental health and substance abuse disorders who are discharging from an inpatient setting, said Green, the Bon Secours spokesperson.

The expansion also will house community care, pastoral care, a behavioral health intake and response team, hospice and home health. It will employ more than 90 full-time staffers and is part of $22 million worth of capital improvements to the hospital, including upgrades to mammography and a new magnetic resonance imaging room — the old MRI room went down for seven weeks this summer, The Times reported.

Bon Secours also has worked to fund bus shelters, food programs, affordable housing and health education, Green said.

“Our vision for the hospital is that it remains a place of hope and of healing for the patients and their families that we serve,” Green said. “We are steadfast in our commitment to addressing health disparities, the social determinants of health and environmental factors that impact our communities and, disproportionately so, the poor and uninsured.”