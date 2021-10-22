'This could be our last very large surge.' But COVID isn't going away in Virginia. Here's what that will look like.

"I think we're going to have to get used to some flexible prevention and knowing when to turn those prevention measures on, and when they may not be as important," Forlano added.

Need for vaccines, masks isn't going away

It's likely that people will still have to prove they are vaccinated to enter some businesses or public spaces. Because paper cards can be forged, electronic proof might be necessary, Bissell said. That's why the Virginia Department of Health now allows residents to access their vaccination records online.

What counts as "fully vaccinated" won't change, Bissell added. You won't have to get a booster to be considered fully vaccinated.

Vaccines will be required for visitors arriving to the United States as of Nov. 8, the White House has announced. But international visitors might have vaccines not approved in the U.S. Any vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization will be accepted in the U.S. as long as the recipient has the full number of doses and they're properly spaced out, Bissell said. These include Oxford/AstraZeneca; Covishield, which is the same formula as Oxford/AstraZeneca and produced by the Serum Institute of India; Sinopharm and Sinovac, which come from China.