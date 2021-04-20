'This gives me some hope that we can get up this mountain': Richmonders react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Minutes after a Minneapolis jury pronounced Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts, people gathered near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Richmond's Monument Avenue said justice had been served, 11 months after Chauvin killed George Floyd.
Renee Hill said she came rushing to the monument with her elderly parents after hearing the verdict. As motorists honked their horns in approval, she hugged those around her and described how she felt being back at the space where she and thousands of other Richmonders participated in protests last summer in pursuit of racial justice.
“It’s a celebration right now," said Lawrence West, founder of BLM RVA.
Even in the moments before the verdict was announced, Hill questioned whether Chauvin would elude justice. She was relieved when she saw that the jury found him guilty in Floyd's murder.
“If they acquitted someone who did something so egregious, it (would be) hopeless,” Hill said. "This gives me some hope that we can get up this mountain."
In a statement, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the verdict "makes it clear to everyone in America that Black lives matter."
“We all bear a responsibility to change and hold accountable the unjust systems that have harmed Black Americans," he said. "I stand with all Richmonders in our commitment to do the hard work ahead and realize a better day in our city, commonwealth and country."
Floyd's killing last May spurred months of protests in Richmond, resulting in the removal of the city's Confederate monuments and new efforts to reform policing in the city and throughout Virginia.
Princess Blanding, a gubernatorial candidate and advocate for police accountability, said the guilty verdicts left her feeling empowered by the effects of last year’s racial justice demonstrations.
“It was the people power that resulted in the verdict that was read today,” said Blanding, whose brother, Marcus-David Peters, a high school teacher, was killed in an encounter with Richmond police in 2018 while in the throes of a mental health crisis.
Over the summer, people renamed the circle around the Lee statue for him.
Even so, Blanding said it should not have taken a mass protest movement to magnify the George Floyd case. And she said that many are still fighting to ensure that being Black does not result in unjust incarceration, brutalization or death at the hands of police.
“We’re fighting for humanity,” she said. “We need to normalize holding police accountable.”
“Does a guilty verdict really mean that George Floyd’s family gets justice – just knowing that we have so far to go?” she said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Staff writers Ali Rockett and Reed Williams contributed to this report.
(804) 649-6178