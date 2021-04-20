'This gives me some hope that we can get up this mountain': Richmonders react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Minutes after a Minneapolis jury pronounced Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts, people gathered near the statue of Robert E. Lee on Richmond's Monument Avenue said justice had been served, 11 months after Chauvin killed George Floyd.

Renee Hill said she came rushing to the monument with her elderly parents after hearing the verdict. As motorists honked their horns in approval, she hugged those around her and described how she felt being back at the space where she and thousands of other Richmonders participated in protests last summer in pursuit of racial justice.

“It’s a celebration right now," said Lawrence West, founder of BLM RVA.

Even in the moments before the verdict was announced, Hill questioned whether Chauvin would elude justice. She was relieved when she saw that the jury found him guilty in Floyd's murder.

“If they acquitted someone who did something so egregious, it (would be) hopeless,” Hill said. "This gives me some hope that we can get up this mountain."

In a statement, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the verdict "makes it clear to everyone in America that Black lives matter."