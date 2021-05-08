'This hurts': Funeral, community celebration held for slain Richmond mother and her infant daughter

In the aftermath of the fatal shootings of Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, family members and local leaders say the young mother would have wanted the community to come together exactly as it did Saturday.

At Saturday's funeral for Hill and her daughter, Neziah, loved ones paid tribute through song and dance. They cried and embraced, wiping away tears and giving one another tissues. Their outfits matched the pink and white floral arrangements next to the white shared casket.

Hours later, after the Hills were taken to Oakwood Cemetery in a horse-drawn carriage from the United Nations Church in South Richmond, their family, friends and neighbors gathered again in the courtyard of The Belt Atlantic apartment complex, formerly known as Midlothian Village. There they continued to celebrate the victims' lives in a block party that included food and even more music and dancing.

As countless people in the past week have tried to make sense of the killings, the Rev. Donte McCutchen said it would have been too difficult for Sharnez Hill, his cousin, to leave this earth without her only daughter, the one she had waited so long to meet.

"I've heard today that we are pissed off and angry. This hurts, and we will not pretend as if it does not," he said. "Be encouraged that God offers hope ... and promises to heal."