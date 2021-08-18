'This is a sign of recovery': U.S Secretary of Education visits Henrico school

"I think it was really beneficial," Giles said of the flexibility of virtual school, "I think that mental health really needs to be taken very seriously, especially for people who are still teenagers, who are very impressionable.”

Northam noted that money from the Federal American Rescue Plan can be used for counseling staff, as he considers that part of “safely reopening.”

“We have invested a significant amount more money for counselors in our schools,” Northam told reporters, while also emphasizing a need for students to be inside of classrooms. “But to have that access where [students] are able to have that access where they are able to talk to other students, peer to peer, it’s so, so important.”

While state and federal officials push for schools to reopen, it's understood that the process won’t happen without interruptions -- and it hasn’t. Virginia school districts and summer camps have seen dozens of COVID-19 spread accompanied by hundreds of quarantines.