'This is how we build a community': Fort Pickett, a nonprofit and a local restaurant owner help Afghans

“I felt like I was living like a king,” said Stanikzai, 33. “That memory will always be with me and my family.”

As the Taliban moved to reclaim territory they lost nearly two decades ago after the 2001 U.S. invasion following the Sept. 11 attacks, thousands of Afghans began to seek refuge from their homeland. Over the summer, Fort Lee, an Army base next to Petersburg in Prince George County, became the first of eight military installations to receive Afghan refugees.

The first group of Afghan refugees landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia at 2 a.m. July 30. They then went to Fort Lee. The following month, the Taliban seized Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the last Afghan refugees had left Fort Lee and found permanent homes in the United States. As of Nov. 17, more than 25,000 refugees have resettled in communities across the country, while nearly 45,000 refugees remained in temporary housing as they completed their resettlement processes.

While Fort Lee has transitioned all of its refugees to permanent housing across the country, there are roughly 4,500 refugees still at Fort Pickett.