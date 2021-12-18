'This is how we build a community': Fort Pickett, refugee organizations and a local restaurant owner help Afghans

On Thursday morning, Afghan refugees lined up in front of three hygiene distribution windows inside Fort Pickett waiting to receive run-of-the-mill products like toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo.
Fort Pickett has welcomed roughly 10,000 Afghans since the end of August. Roughly, 5,500 have since left and resettled across the country.
As refugees waited in line for hygiene products and clothes and to use the computer lab, children scattered around the base playing soccer or cricket. Other children were inside playing Connect 4, chess and toys.
Khalilullah Stanikzai, his wife, 4-year-old daughter and his now-10-month-old son, fled Kabul the day the Taliban invaded on Aug. 15. A system analyst for the Department of Defense, Stanikzai left behind a good life with a good job and income. He also had to leave behind some of his family members.
While he continues to try to help the remaining members of his family in Afghanistan get out, he also is focusing on being a leader for his barracks and planning to move to Arizona.
“Sometimes I forget we are refugees [at Fort Pickett] because they treat us like guests. They always call us guests, never refugees or asylum seekers,” Stanikzai said.
Stanikzai and his family arrived at Fort Pickett on Sept. 30. After leaving Kabul, his family first briefly stopped in Bahrain where after an exhausting travel experience they received food, candy and toys.
“I felt like I was living like a king,” Stanikzai, 33, said. “That memory will always be with me and my family.”
As the Taliban moved to reclaim territory it lost nearly two decades ago after the 2001 U.S. invasion after the Sept. 11 attacks, thousands of Afghans became to seek refugee from their home. Over the summer, Fort Lee, an Army base next to Petersburg in Prince George County, became the first of eight military installations to receive Afghan refugees.
The first group of Afghan refugees landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia at 2 a.m. July 30. They then went to Fort Lee. The following month, the Taliban seized Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
Last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced that the last Afghan refugees had left Fort Lee and found permanent homes in the United States. As of Nov. 17, more than 25,000 refugees have resettled in communities across the country, whole nearly 45,000 refugees remained in temporary housing as they completed their resettlement processes.
While Fort Lee has transitioned all of its refugees to permanent housing across the country, there are roughly 4,500 refugees still at Fort Pickett.
A few minutes before the Thursday 11 a.m. lunch rush began, a young Afghan boy wearing a blue and black checkered fleece, stood outside of a dining tent, waiting to be let inside. Once it became 11 a.m., he would go inside and grab 8 servings of food for himself and his family.
While there are long tables with chairs to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in the heated dining tents at Fort Pickett, many families prefer to have one of their children pick up the meal and then they all eat together in the barracks.
While at Fort Pickett, refugees can take English classes, American culture and values classes, driving classes and sewing classes.
Afghan medical students are able to continue their studies as they prepare to apply to medical schools while doctors and dentists are studying for their certificates to be able to practice medicine.
Legal clinics with pro bono lawyers are on site. Potential employers visit weekly, looking to hire new employees. Afghans are able to receive photo identification cards, social security cards and employment authorization forms at the base.
“We are giving a small glimpse of what is it like to live and thrive in America,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Paul Craft said at Fort Pickett on Thursday. “In the last four months, we’ve built a small city.”
Speaking through an interpreter, Nelofar Maqsoodi recalled leaving Kabul suddenly, about a week after the Taliban captured the city. Maqsoodi, 40, her husband and their three children have been at Fort Pickett for three and a half months. Maqsoodi’s face lit up as she spoke proudly about her children continuing their education in the United States, as they look to study medicine, engineering and flying.
***
The Commonwealth Catholic Charities (CCC), which has worked with refugees for decades, began responding to the Afghan refugee crisis in July when the first wave of refugees came to Fort Lee.
CCC staff were at Fort Lee to help with translation, childcare and special immigration visas, or SIVs, said Jessica Wells, vice president of mission advancement at Commonwealth Catholic Charities, in an interview.
By early November, CCC had switched gears, focusing on helping families after they left Fort Lee. By November, a little over 300 Afghan refugees had received help from one of the three CCC offices, Wells said.
Within the first 90 days, refugee families receive assistance in securing affordable housing, finding employment, enrolling their children in school, learning English, navigating public transportation or obtaining a learner’s permit and eventually a driver's license.
Abubaker Abdelrahman, a refugee from Sudan, came to the United States in 2012. He started out in New Jersey, before moving to Richmond the following year. Upon arriving in Richmond, a CCC caseworker was in need of someone to translate for a Sudanese family who was arriving to the area. Abdelrahman was able to translate and kept on coming when he was needed. He was then offered a part-time position within CCC as a resettlement program assistant, before becoming a caseworker and then eventually the refugee program supervisor.
“I came from Western Sudan, Darfur … [and so,] I have seen the amount of destruction and the chaos that every individual in Darfur went through, that kind of triggered me and gave me the courage to do some sort of a job that I could serve human beings,” Abdelrahman said.
“Our support system starts from from from the time we pick up the clients at the airport,” Abdelrahman said.
The first question Abdelrahman can rely on families asking the second he picks them up from the airport is how soon can their children be at school.
“I attribute that one [question] to the hardship that they come from,” Abdelrahman said. “Most of the refugees are coming from remote areas or refugee camps where their children don’t have access to education.”
Resettlement work is about creating personal connections with the refugees, Abdelrahman said, because caseworkers are there for every single thing, whether it be an appointment, grocery shopping, school, or health needs. When explaining public transportation, for example, caseworkers ride the buses with clients and provide maps and directions. When finding housing for refugees, it is imperative to find a home near a bus route.
CCC clients can access services up to five years after they arrive in Virginia.
***
On a Tuesday afternoon, Hamidullah Noori, owner of The Mantu in Carytown, arranged for Ubers to pick up his employees before the dinner rush began. When the restaurant closed later that evening, Noori would drive everyone home.
Some days he is both a chef and a driving instructor to help his fellow refugees learn how to be behind the wheel.
“As a refugee, I struggled a lot but it was the people were around me, they supported me,” Noori said, wearing a black T-shirt that said, “Proudly serving Afghan refugees.”
Noori and his family left Afghanistan in 2015, first settling in Newport News before coming to Richmond. Noori, who had worked as an executive chef in Afghanistan, worked in restaurants upon coming to the United States before opening his modern Afghan restaurant two years ago.
Noori dedicates his life to serving others, whether it’s his employees who are all fellow refugees, homeless Richmond residents who sleep outside of his restaurant during the pandemic, or the thousands of refugees who have fled his home country in the past six months.
In a single day, Noori fed nearly 3,000 meals at Fort Pickett. He remembers the refugees being so excited to see traditional rice. In Afghanistan, rice is a staple of every meal.
On Thanksgiving, Noori cooked 40 meals, delivering them to nearby hotels where refugees were staying at the time. He made a mix of American and Afghani cuisine and also hosted a Thanksgiving for his employees and their families.
Noori wants to cook for more refugees and continues to seek ways to do so. At the same time, he’s planning ways to serve those who are still in Afghanistan, by raising funds to send to friends who can cook and provide meals.
Neamatullah Mohammadi, who came through Fort Lee a few months back after leaving Afghanistan, met Noori through a mutual friend.
Mohammadi, who currently works at The Mantu, does everything from taking orders to busing tables and helping manage day-to-day affairs. He was an engineer in Afghanistan, and Noori is trying to connect Mohammadi with engineers in the area so he can pursue his life’s passion.
“This is The Mantu family, this is restaurant is meant to be a family team,” Noori said. “We are not victims, we have suffered a lot but that doesn’t make us weak. Problems don’t make you weaker, they make you stronger.”
All eight of Noori’s employees are refugees. Noori helps them all get settled and if they want to work elsewhere from his restaurant he helps them do just so.
Once they land on their feet it is their responsibility to serve others in need, Noori said, because “this is how we build a community.”