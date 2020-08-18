'This is just the beginning': Protesters gather in Richmond as Virginia lawmakers convene for special session

“If you kill someone, it shouldn’t matter what color their skin is,” Pops said.

***

At the anti-eviction event, which took place for about an hour Tuesday morning, dozen of people gathered outside the Science Museum of Virginia.

“Eviction is violence” was the chant that echoed most.

“Desalojo es violencia,” cried those who spoke Spanish. They were about half the crowd.

One woman said her entire family suffered from COVID, which prevented her husband from working. Now they're facing eviction.

“I feel like we have no voice in this country, without papers,” said the women in Spanish.

Adolfo Bermudez-H, also of Richmond, said he was there speaking for “those hiding in basements.”

“We are fighting for something that is our right,” he said. A safe place to call home.

Since June 22, when the eviction moratorium expired that had been put into place after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more than 4,100 evictions statewide, according to Elaine Poon, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, out of Charlottesville, which had been tracking the cases.