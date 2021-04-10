This little critter has carved out an amazing niche in Virginia

Hanging on: Shenandoah salamanders have a slightly higher tolerance for dry conditions than red-backed salamanders do, so they're safe on the talus slopes ... for now.

Another threat: But erosion is a constant issue on talus slopes, and the weathering of the slopes will eventually lead to soil formation. That leads to an increase in moisture, which will entice red-backed salamanders – and could further threaten the Shenandoah salamander.

And another: To make matters worse, invasive gypsy moths have been found in Shenandoah National Park. The moth caterpillars feed on tree leaves and can cause widespread defoliation. This is bad news for the Shenandoah salamander, because the shade from these trees helps to maintain the ground moisture level in the salamander’s habitat.

And yet another: Invasive hemlock wooly adelgids, which are related to aphids, are also a threat. These insects are killing hemlock trees in the park, which increases the number of hemlock needles in the soil, which makes the soil more acidic. Salamanders are very sensitive to acidic soil.