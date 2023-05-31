Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the oldest homes in Richmond is going thoroughly modern.

A recently installed field of solar panels is providing all of the electrical needs of Agecroft Hall, a 16th century home originally built in England, then painstakingly dismantled, moved and reconstructed in Richmond in the 1920s.

“At first, people think it's odd: Why would we have this modern technology?” said Anne Kenny-Urban, executive director of Agecroft Hall & Gardens in Windsor Farms. “But it’s very much in keeping with the 16th century principle … you couldn’t waste your resources in the 16th century. You had to make use of everything.

“This is just a 21st century take on how you use your resources. We’ve got 23 acres, we’ve got sunlight. It’s a perfect place for us to put in solar.”

There is also the matter of cost savings. Modeling out annual utility rate increases over the coming decades helped inspire Agecroft officials to make the investment in solar energy. Kenny-Urban did not want to disclose how much Agecroft spent on the project, but she did say officials expect to reach the breakeven point — investment versus cost savings — in five to six years.

Kenny-Urban believes Agecroft is the rare cultural institution that has “zeroed out” its electricity bill through solar. Agecroft remains connected to the grid for two reasons: so it can tap into a conventional source of electricity when the solar panels do not produce quite enough electricity, say on cloudy days, and so it can sell back to Dominion Energy extra amounts of solar-generated power it produces.

Going solar was “a big decision for us,” she said, and not just as a short-term solution. “We’re not just trying to get through this one year. We want to be around a long time as a cultural institution in Richmond.”

The solar panels, which went “live” in February, are situated in a field between the main house and the greenhouse, largely screened from view by trees, including newly planted evergreens. They are visible from the house’s terrace.

“We don’t want to hide it entirely because we think it’s an important part of the story and an opportunity to talk to kids not just about history but also about science.”

In addition to installing the solar panels, Agecroft has recently reopened hiking trails leading down toward the James River, so the environment can be an official topic of discussion for visits to Agecroft in the future.

“We like to tie everything together,” she said.

Agecroft was unoccupied and deteriorating when Richmond businessman T.C. Williams and his wife, Elizabeth, acquired the home and made plans to bring it to Virginia. The most intact portions of the manor were dismantled and shipped in pieces across the Atlantic. The Williameses moved into the reconstructed Agecroft in December 1927.

Landscape architect Charles Gillette designed the gardens around the house, which became a public museum in 1969. Agecroft is open daily, with the exception of Mondays, throughout the year, and hosts a variety of programs, including the annual outdoor Shakespeare Festival, held on the back lawn.

The cost savings on its electric bill will allow Agecroft to “pour that money into our people who are our most important resource,” Kenny-Urban said, as well as into programming.

“So, it’s a win for us financially, it’s a win for us in terms of mission of using our resources efficiently, and it’s a win for the environment,” she said. “Rarely do we get anything that’s a win-win-win.”

From the Archives: Richmond shops and shoppers of the past