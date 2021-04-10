This retro device has a colorful story

Neuroscientist Catherine Franssen, Ph.D., scientist in residence this year at the Science Museum of Virginia, shines the light on a truly colorful device.

Photoelectric colorimeter

(mid-20th century)

The last time your doctor ordered lab work, you probably spent more time thinking about the results than what instruments helped produce them. But many of the tools in that medical lab, such as dipsticks and plate readers, have a common ancestor: the colorimeter.

You might expect such a sophisticated instrument to be found only in specialty labs, but some colorimeters found their way into high school science classrooms. This model was donated to the Science Museum of Virginia in 1982 in memory of A.L. Williams, who taught science at Manchester and Huguenot high schools from the 1930s through the mid-1960s.

Colorimeters read the concentration of molecules found in body fluids such as blood, urine and saliva. They do so by measuring the absorbance of a specific wavelength of light – which is a specific color, giving the colorimeter its name.