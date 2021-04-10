This retro device has a colorful story

Neuroscientist Catherine Franssen, Ph.D., scientist in residence this year at the Science Museum of Virginia, shines the light on a truly colorful device.
Photoelectric colorimeter
(mid-20th century)
The last time your doctor ordered lab work, you probably spent more time thinking about the results than what instruments helped produce them. But many of the tools in that medical lab, such as dipsticks and plate readers, have a common ancestor: the colorimeter.
You might expect such a sophisticated instrument to be found only in specialty labs, but some colorimeters found their way into high school science classrooms. This model was donated to the Science Museum of Virginia in 1982 in memory of A.L. Williams, who taught science at Manchester and Huguenot high schools from the 1930s through the mid-1960s.
Colorimeters read the concentration of molecules found in body fluids such as blood, urine and saliva. They do so by measuring the absorbance of a specific wavelength of light – which is a specific color, giving the colorimeter its name.
For this artifact, a teacher or student would collect the sample, add chemicals that bind to the molecule to give it a color, put the sample into the colorimeter and turn on its light source. They would use a color filter to allow the photocell to detect the amount of light passing through the solution, and they would then examine the machine's results about the concentration of particles.
Before computer technology, those results would need additional interpretation by hand, usually through a math equation specific to each molecule. The museum’s device also includes its manual, which provides the conversion equations for uric acid, glucose, cholesterol and more.
The earliest true colorimeter, which featured a glass prism, was Scottish scientist James Clerk Maxwell’s color box of 1860. In 1938, William Henry Summerson applied for a patent for his photoelectric colorimeter, which contained a photocell. The following year, Klett Manufacturing Co. of New York began marketing it.
Summerson noted that the photocell innovation would bring “convenience, speed, accuracy and other advantages” to analytical biochemistry, while providing reliable results not subject to limitations of the human eye.
The consistency and standardization offered by the colorimeter made the instrument a powerful teaching tool for a high school classroom. By involving students in the discovery process, Williams would have inspired future doctors, nurses and scientists by having the machine in his lab.
The donation of the colorimeter in his honor speaks to the role educators and mentors play in inspiring future STEM leaders – and helping us all discover more about our world.
