This Richmond gas station sold a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket

A Richmond gas station was one of three Virginia businesses that sold a winning $10,000 ticket in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was sold at Beulah BP Mart at 4224 Beulah Road. A business in Smithfield and in Charlottesville also sold $10,000 tickets.

The prize is for tickets that matched four of the first five Mega Millions numbers, plus the Mega Ball number.

No ticket in Virginia or in other states matched all six numbers to win the $1.1 billion jackpot.

“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever," Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in the statement.

The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.