Thomas Dale High School student charged with sexual assault of student gets court date

A 15-year-old Thomas Dale High School student is scheduled to appear in juvenile court April 7 after being charged this week with rape and abduction of a female classmate, who police said was assaulted after being pulled into a school restroom.

The student, whose name was withheld because he's a juvenile, was charged Monday following a two-week investigation of the Feb. 25 assault.

Police said they received a report on the same day the assault occurred that a female student had been sexually assaulted by a juvenile male.

A detention order was issued for the suspect on Monday, the same day he was charged, and he is being held in juvenile detention.

The alleged victim's mother contacted WTVR-Channel 6 earlier this week and described what happened to her daughter in an on-camera interview that was broadcast Tuesday.

"The school division has been in continuous contact with Chesterfield Police throughout their investigation," Chesterfield public schools spokesman Shawn Smith said. "These are very serious charges, and the school division takes very seriously our responsibility to provide a safe and supportive learning environment."

Thomas Dale Principal Anthony McLaurin sent an email message to school parents and staff on Tuesday, the day after the teen student was charged.

The message noted that police informed school officials that a Thomas Dale student was charged with a criminal offense "related to an offense that is alleged to have occurred on campus several weeks ago."

No additional details were provided to parents, "because of an ongoing police investigation involving juveniles," the message stated.

"However, please know how seriously we take your expectation that we provide a high-quality learning experience in a safe school," McLaurin said in the message.