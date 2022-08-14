Thousands fill Carytown for 40th annual Watermelon Festival

Wash. Quarter. Slice. Cut. Serve.

Every year it's the same process for the Shiners selling $1 cups and bowls of juicy red watermelon to thousands of people streaming through Carytown. It's a Richmond tradition that many look forward to every summer.

"It's been busy since the whole festival started at 10 a.m. And I'm assuming it's going to be busy until we close," Ken McSpadden said after helping distribute two 25-pound pallets of watermelon by noon at the 40th annual Carytown Watermelon Festival on Sunday.

"We love it. We've been coming for a couple of years," Jerra Williams said as she waited in line with her 1-year-old daughter Jaci and her husband Justin. "It's fun and family friendly. There's great people and great food. It's why we're here every year."

With the aroma of funnel cake and music from bands and artists performing along the commercial district, visitors and merchants enjoyed the pleasant, low-humidity weather Sunday, especially after a stretch of hot and muggy days in recent weeks.

McSpadden, a director with Richmond's Acca Shriners, said he was pleased with the turnout, predicting there would be close to 140,000 visitors Sunday after the event returned last year with about half that number.

Organized by the Carytown Merchants Association, the free event Sunday was presented by Publix, which provided the watermelon. Proceeds from the watermelon sales, McSpadden said, go to support the Acca Shriners temple and Shriners Hospitals.

Randolph Pervall, an employee with the city's Department of Public Works, said he was enjoying introducing people to the city's new bicycle lane sweeper, MF BROOM, which was put on display at the event just two weeks after it received its name in a pubic naming contest sponsored by Venture Richmond.

"It's a nice day. Not too hot. I've got a bit of shade so the sun won't beat me down. The watermelon is pretty sweet out here, so I'm just having a good time," he said. "I'm waiting for my work to get started up so that people can see what the MF BROOM can do."

(The name is a play on the name of MF DOOM, a masked underground hip-hop artist who died in 2020. The “MF” stands for Metal Face.)

Standing in a vendor's tent outside of his recently opened store, the Toy Lair, Cody Jones also said he was having fun as he was meeting people and selling toys, movies and collectives on the closed street, along with a friend who was selling prints inspired by the the movie Mac and Me, a cult-favorite 1980s sci-fi movie with a plot that's conspicuously similar to E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Jones said he liked seeing the business community and city's personality on display.

"I love being part of Carytown. I love my neighbors. People are very supportive," he said. "It's really a community of workers, rallying behind the same cause of making Carytown fun and keeping Richmond weird."