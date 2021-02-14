Thousands of people remained without power after historic storm as crews worked overtime Sunday to restore service

As temperatures crept above freezing Sunday and ice that snapped trees across Virginia began to thaw, at least 200,000 people remained without power statewide after a historic storm. The most significant damage was seen in central and southern Virginia.
Power had been restored to 60% of the 290,000 Dominion Energy customers who had lost service by 4 a.m. Saturday as temperatures stayed below freezing, the company reported Sunday.
The vast majority of those without electricity, the company said, can expect power back by Tuesday. As of 3:30 p.m., power had been restored to 175,000 customers. The outages were so extensive that the company, which deployed 600 bucket trucks, recruited crews from South Carolina to assist more than 5,700 workers. By 6:30 p.m., the company reported 93,000 people remained without power.
Damage caused by the ice storm was the most extensive Dominion had seen since January 2000, the company reported. That’s when a blizzard nicknamed the “Carolina Crusher” hit central Virginia, coming in from North Carolina and leaving 11 inches of snow in the region.
Because of the power outages, Chesterfield County opened up two of its libraries as warming centers on Sunday afternoon. Hopewell will do the same on Monday.
Power loss from the storm caused catastrophic failure at the company that supplies water to Hopewell, prompting the city to issue an emergency notice late Sunday ordering residents to conserve water. Hopewell’s backup water towers had just three to four hours’ worth of water when the notice was sent, and repairs were expected to take over six hours.
The same icy conditions that downed power lines wreaked havoc on highways overnight. Fallen trees blocked roads across the state. By 9 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police troopers responded to 366 traffic crashes statewide, with 77 of them in the Richmond division. They didn’t report any fatal crashes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation continued to discourage travel on I-85 following blocked roads on the interstate in Dinwiddie County from Saturday night.
Dinwiddie, Pittsylvania and Bedford counties bore the brunt of outages with at least 14,000 people without power in those three counties alone; 40,000 Southside Electric customers were without power, largely in Bedford County, where more than 4,000 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
In Fredericksburg, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported having restored power to more than 16,000 of its customers.
VDOT spokeswoman Bethanie Glover said that while fewer trees are falling, the ground is still saturated with water. With more freezing rain possible, more could come down, she said.
Some in the East End of Richmond lost power even as conditions improved. This is because when the ice melts on trees, limbs that were weighed down will snap back into place, disturbing power lines.
Henrico County Public Schools announced that due to the continued power outages, school would remain closed on Monday. Richmond and Chesterfield public schools already had plans to close for Presidents’ Day. Hanover County Public Schools announced a two-hour delay due to the impact of the storm.
Temperatures in Richmond are expected to reach about 40 degrees with a 40% chance of rain Monday with overnight lows heading into Tuesday dipping to 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The seven-day forecast includes more wintry weather starting Wednesday, with snow before 2 a.m. and a chance of freezing rain on Thursday.
