Thousands of people remained without power after historic storm as crews worked overtime Sunday to restore service

As temperatures crept above freezing Sunday and ice that snapped trees across Virginia began to thaw, at least 200,000 people remained without power statewide after a historic storm. The most significant damage was seen in central and southern Virginia.

Power had been restored to 60% of the 290,000 Dominion Energy customers who had lost service by 4 a.m. Saturday as temperatures stayed below freezing, the company reported Sunday.

The vast majority of those without electricity, the company said, can expect power back by Tuesday. As of 3:30 p.m., power had been restored to 175,000 customers. The outages were so extensive that the company, which deployed 600 bucket trucks, recruited crews from South Carolina to assist more than 5,700 workers. By 6:30 p.m., the company reported 93,000 people remained without power.

Damage caused by the ice storm was the most extensive Dominion had seen since January 2000, the company reported. That’s when a blizzard nicknamed the “Carolina Crusher” hit central Virginia, coming in from North Carolina and leaving 11 inches of snow in the region.

Because of the power outages, Chesterfield County opened up two of its libraries as warming centers on Sunday afternoon. Hopewell will do the same on Monday.