Thousands visit Richmond-area mosques for Eid, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin

After 30 days of fasting, congregants at the new West End Islamic Center started Eid al-Fitr holiday celebrations Monday morning with coffee, tea, kheer rice pudding, cookies and doughnuts.

Hundreds of people came to celebrate the Muslim holy day at the newest mosque in the Richmond area, sharing hugs and wishing each other a happy holiday, saying “Eid Mubarak” and “Khair Mubarak.”

Families with children in tow took selfies after prayers. Teenagers, many of them students from nearby Deep Run High School , gathered around each other, soaking in the joy as they anticipated the gifts, food and kinship that awaited them at other gatherings with friends and family later in the day.

“It’s a relief that we finally have our own place to worship,” said Isra Shaikh, 17.

Like the thousands of other Muslims who visited other mosques across the Richmond area on Monday, hundreds attended morning prayers at the new house of worship on Shady Grove Road in Glen Allen. The West End Islamic Center remains under construction, but community leaders got special permission from Henrico County officials to hold nightly prayers for the past five weeks during the holy month of Ramadan.

“It’s been a 10-year journey to get to where we are now,” said Kashif Perwez, a spokesperson for the center and member of its board of trustees. “The community has been working so hard toward this goal. Finally seeing it come to fruition is a big blessing.”

Before the temporary opening of the mosque, congregants gathered at pop-up services at nearby schools, rented facilities or other mosques in the area, such as the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, the Islamic Center of Henrico or the Islamic Center of Richmond on Hungary Road.

The latter two, both in Henrico, opened in the past 10 years. While there are now more places of worship for Muslim people, Perwez and others said there’s been a need for another mosque in Henrico, as there are approximately 200 Muslim families in the Short Pump area.

They said other mosques in the area are also challenged by crowded prayer halls and parking lots, especially during the Ramadan season, when Muslim families gather every night to break the daily fast and pray after sunset.

“The [Muslim] population in my 23 years here has definitely grown,” said Perwez. “We wanted to make it convenient for people by having a mosque in their neighborhood. It’s easier than having to drive half an hour to go pray. And all three of them in the area are all full.”

The opening, however, also came with a reminder of the prejudice and discrimination that Muslim people continue to face, as local police continue to investigate a vandalism incident there last month.

Officers discovered trash, graffiti, tables and chairs flipped over inside the building and a shattered glass window. The damage cost about $2,500 according to the center’s leaders.

The national Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has called for a hate crime investigation. Perwez said a motive remains unknown, but that the center’s leaders aren’t ruling out the possibility of a racist motive or religious discrimination, especially as it was the second incident in the past six months.

A spokesperson for the Henrico police department did not provide any updates on the latest incident Monday, but said it has not utilized any “outside resources” when asked if state or federal authorities are assisting their investigation.

After the two morning holiday prayer sessions Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the center in a show of solidarity with the local Muslim community.

After touring the facility and discussing the recent vandalism case, the governor said he was troubled to see a house of worship vandalized, no matter what religious community it belongs to. “This kind of vandalism, this crime is absolutely an affront to all of us,” he said. “Our freedom of religious expression is at the core of this issue.”

Youngkin said he was encouraged to see the development of the mosque and the community’s response to the incident. He also said that his administration would seek to support them by condemning the incident.

Despite the episode, many who gathered Monday morning were simply happy to be celebrating the holy day after a month of fasting and spiritual reflection.

Shaihk and her friends said they were excited to eat later. Shahir Saeed, 15, another student from Deep Run, said he was excited for cash gifts from his relatives. He said he plans to save the money to buy a new computer.

“It’s a big accomplishment after 30 days of fasting. It’s a big reward,” he said of the holiday. “It’s just a good time for friends and family.”