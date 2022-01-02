Thousands wait in line at Richmond schools to get at-home COVID-19 tests before return to school

"I am worried about the Omicron [COVID] surge, but I also feel that RPS is doing a great job with everything they can do to keep everyone safe," she said. "I feel worried, but my kids are vaccinated to so I am not super-concerned about really difficult health conditions."

The tests were offered to students of Richmond Public Schools as well as employees following the holiday break and as the school system prepares to implement a "test-to-stay" program meant to limit quarantine time for students and teachers.

Under the program, close contacts of people who have the virus could return to school sooner than the new five-day quarantine time set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control by testing negative each day.

On Sunday, Richmond Public Schools ended up giving out all 8,000 of its tests it initially planned to give out, plus 2,000 extra that the vendor was able to provide given the demand, said Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools.

"This is the largest event in the region to my knowledge, so we are doing everything we can," Kamras said.