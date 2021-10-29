Three candidates vying for two Ashland Town Council seats

Three candidates are seeking two seats on Ashland's five-member Town Council in Tuesday's elections.
Incumbents include Vice Mayor and former Hanover County Deputy Administrator John Hodges and veteran Hanover teacher Daniel McGraw. Hodges took over a vacant seat in 2017 and was elected to the council in 2018. McGraw was also elected in 2018. Council members serve staggered terms.
The lone challenger is David Frisch, a University of Richmond law professor and Ashland resident for five years.
The Times-Dispatch asked each candidate a series of questions. The responses have been edited for length and clarity.
John Hodges said his 35-plus years working in local government, coupled with active involvement in the community, from school PTAs and Ashland Youth Soccer to serving as Ashland Museum treasurer and participating in Hanover's beloved variety shows at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center, means that he understands Ashland's needs.
What it needs, he said, is strong community outreach that intentionally seeks active, in-person involvement with individuals and organizations that may not otherwise be heard. Hodges said since joining the council in 2017, he's established working relationships with local, state and regional agencies. He said prudent, long-term, financially-responsible investments are vital, citing his support for the new Town Hall building that came with a new downtown parking lot that serves as a venue for weekend farmers' markets. He said following public meetings, he supported using federal recovery funding to invest in the town's police department, its staff and the community, as well as its long-term public improvements and the pandemic's impact on local businesses.
Daniel McGraw said prior to joining the council in 2018, he completed the Ashland Leadership Academy and later served on the town's parks and recreation committee while attending council meetings regularly. An Ashland resident since 1992, McGraw is a 21-year veteran Latin teacher at Patrick Henry High. Last year he taught in the Hanover Online School. He said he's invested in Ashland as a member of the community, serving in the Ashland Kiwanis and coaching field hockey and soccer. He said he's dedicated to strategic planning and responsible growth.
David Frisch said if elected, what he promises to do is listen, do his own research and try to make fiscally responsible and environmentally conscious decisions that are in the best interests of Ashland and its future.
Frisch said town council decisions are often difficult and complex and involve competing interests. He said as a law professor, he's participated in faculty governance throughout his career, chairing university-wide committees, law school committees and those for the American Bar Association. He's also participated in state and federal legislative drafting projects. Those experiences helped him understand how to balance competing interests and find solutions acceptable to all parties.
Frisch said he loves Ashland, and wants to ensure that Ashland continues to be a wonderful place to live, where residents know they have council member who will listen to them. He also said he'll ask the hard questions and demand sufficient answers from developers, colleagues, county and state officials.
QUESTION: What's going right in Ashland?
Hodges said Ashland is a community that cares - from a town government that acts in the best interests of its residents to business and nonprofit organizations that help each other every day. The volunteer spirit is strong in Ashland, he said, particularly when it comes to helping the community's most vulnerable, and he named organizations like the Ashland Christian Emergency Services food bank and the Ashland Circles mentoring program.
He also said the town is becoming a tourist destination, thanks to partnerships with Downtown Ashland Association and Richmond Region Tourism. He said new businesses are arriving, which attract new customers, plus projects such as the Mid Atlantic Railroad Park and Fall Line Trail will attract outdoors and train enthusiasts. Hodges said the town must be committed to securing its future through good planning, which means working with its citizens and businesses to keep its comprehensive plan reflective of the community.
McGraw pointed to a number of positive happenings around Ashland in recent years, including the new Town Hall building and the municipal parking lot, among others. He said the town has attracted businesses that are regional destinations that have added to an already vibrant restaurant and shopping scene.
Elsewhere, he said, the Ashland Police Department partnered with Randolph-Macon to establish a training program that has helped attract and retain great talent. He said with state and federal aid, the town was able to compensate front-line workers with hazard pay. McGraw said town officials restructured their work days to allow more flexibility for employees with options for four-day work weeks. Though small and with limited resources, McGraw said, he and others have worked to find creative ways to recognize and honor loyal employees.
Frisch said Ashland is town filled with wonderful people, eclectic architecture and a general sense of belonging that resonates among residents and residents alike. He said there are quirky shops with one-of-a-kind items, friendly shop owners and restaurants (including a local butcher) that are destinations for those seeking quality local food at an affordable price. He pointed to Train Day, the Strawberry Festival and the upcoming Light-Up-the-Tracks as just a few events that make the town special, not to mention that a train runs through it!
QUESTION: What are the town’s biggest challenges and how do you propose to address them?
Hodges cited a number of issues facing Ashland, including pandemic recovery, external threats to Ashland's quality of life, and maintaining a nonpartisan and supportive town government.
He said relief funding from both the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, have allowed the the town to address long-term capital projects such as the town's storm water management system, save necessary town resources, and expand and improve services provided by nonprofit organizations. He said its the town's job to make sure those funds are spent in ways that result in big impacts.
External threats include the development of a third railroad track through the heart of Ashland, which has been stopped for now, he said, but it's an issue that requires constant watch. He said the vehicular traffic that comes with new developments - plus travelers who stop from I95 - needs to be carefully planned as to not disrupt neighborhoods or create gridlock for emergency response officials. He said he'll work to address rail and interstate impacts through his work on regional planning agencies such as the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization and the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, as well as through town/county liaison committees when updating the county's comprehensive plan.
Lastly, Hodges said Ashland's politics are intended to be nonpartisan, which has served the town well. Municipal elections happening at the same time as statewide races sometimes creates challenges in keeping partisan politics out of local decisions, he said, but he avoids partisanship on town issues and supports the election of council members based on qualifications, not party affiliations.
McGraw said the biggest challenges are community outreach, safety and accessibility, and business growth. He said the town recently hired a community engagement officer who can explore ways to share the town's messages and news and get residents' feedback.
He said the council continues to hear from residents about constructing more sidewalks around town, and council members are exploring ways to free up funding for those kinds of projects by using federal ARPA funding for other existing needs. He said the council is looking at the possibility of projects that improve passenger rail service, as well as development of downtown that encourages visitors and residents to spend time there while maintaining safety for both them and businesses.
McGraw said he continues to advocate for broadband access through the Open Access Municipal Fiber Lines, by which three miles of fiber have been installed thus far around town. He said during his first year, he developed a Broadband presentation that he shared with every member of Congress in Washington D.C. At that time, he said, federal agencies and state leaders were offering limited funds that restricted grant dollars to private enterprise. He said due to his and others' efforts, they were able to change the grant language to include localities as owners of Broadband fiber lines.
McGraw said he's proud of the relationships that the town has cultivated with both the county and the Richmond region, and said he'll work to further those necessary local and regional relationships to make progress on behalf of Ashland's needs.
He said while dynamic and growing, Ashland is still a fragile place that requires protection to maintain a lifestyle that Ashlanders have come to expect.
Frisch said one challenge is supporting existing businesses while also creating an aesthetically pleasing gateway into Ashland. He said there’s a delicate balance between development and economic growth, and keeping Ashland's community feel and peaceful environment. He said he's eager to work with property owners and find creative, frugal ways to draw business into the town without increasing traffic or congestion.
He said basic services need to be maintained, such as taking care of first responders and equipping them appropriately. He said broadband is an issue, as well as storm water flow issues, upgrading the downtown’s electric grid, filling vacant buildings along state Route 54, and installing sidewalks, issues that he's heard about for some time. Frisch also said he wants Ashland to become a leader in encouraging developers to do more than the minimum required by the Environmental Protection Act.
Frisch said if elected, on day one, he'll will work with the town manager to identify residents' concerns that have been brought before staff or council members, and then assign them to staff members to shepherd them through a process that leads to results.
