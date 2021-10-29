Three candidates vying for two Ashland Town Council seats

McGraw said the biggest challenges are community outreach, safety and accessibility, and business growth. He said the town recently hired a community engagement officer who can explore ways to share the town's messages and news and get residents' feedback.

He said the council continues to hear from residents about constructing more sidewalks around town, and council members are exploring ways to free up funding for those kinds of projects by using federal ARPA funding for other existing needs. He said the council is looking at the possibility of projects that improve passenger rail service, as well as development of downtown that encourages visitors and residents to spend time there while maintaining safety for both them and businesses.

McGraw said he continues to advocate for broadband access through the Open Access Municipal Fiber Lines, by which three miles of fiber have been installed thus far around town. He said during his first year, he developed a Broadband presentation that he shared with every member of Congress in Washington D.C. At that time, he said, federal agencies and state leaders were offering limited funds that restricted grant dollars to private enterprise. He said due to his and others' efforts, they were able to change the grant language to include localities as owners of Broadband fiber lines.