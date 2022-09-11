Three dead after vehicle crashes with tractor-trailer in Nottoway

Virginia State Police are investigating after three people died in a vehicle crash in Nottoway County at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Colonial Trail and Cellar Creek Road.

Authorities said the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling south on Cellar Creek Road and failed to stop at a posted stop sign before pulling onto West Colonial Trail and intro the path of a westbound tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to swerve out of the way but collided with the smaller vehicle. The driver of the Honda and two adult passengers in the vehicle died at the scene. Police are working to confirm their identities and notify their next of kin.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the police.