Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Richmond Office of General Registrar
20201110_MET_ELEX_JM02

Richmond General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter said three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 others are now quarantined. Showalter made the announcement at a news conference at the registrar's office on Monday, November 9,2020.

 Joe Mahoney

Three employees of the Richmond office responsible for overseeing elections tested positive for COVID-19, General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter said Monday.

The positive tests required the vast majority of staff working out of the office to quarantine, as some provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee votes remained unprocessed. However, Showalter said the office was still on track to deliver final results tomorrow.

“We expect the election figures from Tuesday will be finalized by tomorrow, and we’ll have final figures on those [races] at that time,” Showalter said at a press conference outside of the registrar's Laburnum Avenue office. The building has been deep-cleaned twice and contact tracing is under way, she said.

After releasing results Tuesday, Showalter said her office would still have roughly 975 provisional ballots to process. She said she had requested assistance from the Virginia Department of Elections to accomplish the task, and she aims to complete that work by week’s end, with those results certified at a later date. Those likely wouldn't affect the winner of any local races, she said.

While the outcome of most local races is clear, some have close margins.

In the 8th District City Council race, Councilwoman Reva Trammell and challenger Amy Wentz are separated by about 475 votes. Showalter acknowledged there were some discrepancies with certain precinct-level results in the 8th District, but she did not elaborate.

In the 6th District Richmond School Board race, Shonda Harris-Muhammed has claimed victory, but two other candidates – Timika Vincent and Lynette Plummer – are within two percentage points of her tally.

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

