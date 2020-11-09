Three employees test positive for COVID-19 at Richmond Office of General Registrar

Three employees of the Richmond office responsible for overseeing elections tested positive for COVID-19, General Registrar J. Kirk Showalter said Monday.

The positive tests required the vast majority of staff working out of the office to quarantine, as some provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee votes remained unprocessed. However, Showalter said the office was still on track to deliver final results tomorrow.

“We expect the election figures from Tuesday will be finalized by tomorrow, and we’ll have final figures on those [races] at that time,” Showalter said at a press conference outside of the registrar's Laburnum Avenue office. The building has been deep-cleaned twice and contact tracing is under way, she said.

After releasing results Tuesday, Showalter said her office would still have roughly 975 provisional ballots to process. She said she had requested assistance from the Virginia Department of Elections to accomplish the task, and she aims to complete that work by week’s end, with those results certified at a later date. Those likely wouldn't affect the winner of any local races, she said.

While the outcome of most local races is clear, some have close margins.