Three Richmond museums to host Violins of Hope collection, featuring violins from the Holocaust

Roger Loria, a Holocaust survivor, knows the importance of music. Jewish musicians were often forced to play music in ghettos and concentration camps during the Holocaust as people were getting off of trains, marching to work and going to gas chambers. Their music was a way to save themselves, while the Nazis used it to mask the horrors of what was to come.

On Tuesday, at a media preview event for a new exhibit that is looking to spark meaningful conversation and educate on the history of the Holocaust, the Belgian-born Loria, who lives in Richmond, talked about a particular moment when music impacted his life. He was held prisoner several places in Europe during the Holocaust, the last one being at Rivesaltes, a military camp in France that shipped thousands of Jewish people to Auschwitz. Loria outlived all of the family on his father's side; they have the largest mass grave of a single family in Poland, and some of his family has no markers or graves.

After the war, Loria lived in an orphanage with 100 children in Antwerp, Belgium. They were eventually all taken to Israel, and when they arrived at the Port of Haifa, Israel's national anthem Hatikvah was played.

"The meaning of Hatikvah is hope," he said, "and that hope permeated us all the way to our bones for the first time."