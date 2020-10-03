Three seek to replace Felicia Cosby in 6th district race

Felicia Cosby is calling it quits on the Richmond School Board. Now, Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Lynette Plummer and Timika Vincent are running to fill her seat in the 6th District. Two other candidates, Deon Wright and Ta’Quan Grant, dropped out of the race.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch sent each candidate the same questions with a set word limit. Responses are presented below in alphabetical response by last name.
Answers were edited for length and clarity.
QUESTION: How can Richmond Public Schools move toward being anti-racist, and how do you plan to push that forward?
Harris-Muhammed: Reducing anti-racist behaviors and curriculums in any school division requires a policy change to address the systemic barriers for Black and Brown students. Addressing the policy is a complex task that varies from division to division but not school to school. With that in mind, as the next School Board for the 6th District, I will work with my board colleagues to create a policy committee to address anti-racist policies and the curriculum. Policies are the guides for all school divisions, dependent or independent. Also, conduct a climate survey of all Richmond Public Schools stakeholders, students, teachers, staff, parents, civic associations, religious organizations, etc. to determine the perceived extent of racism within the division. Organize training for all staff to recognize biases and racism. Examine placement of advanced, accelerated, gifted and special education classes.
Plummer: The most effective way is to be intentional in our efforts to do so. It must be addressed from a holistic perspective, by including students, educators and staff, as well as curriculum content in those efforts. RPS has taken some initial steps by adding Richmond History, creating a new policy adviser role dedicated strictly to increasing and retaining male teachers of color, as well as adopting a new culturally diverse English curriculum. Of course, we must dismantle any obvious, data-proven racist policies.
The more challenging endeavor is to address the individual implicit biases we all hold. To advance that often uncomfortable yet necessary self-work, we need to cultivate an environment that demonstrates it is a priority, by requiring participation in ongoing cultural diversity professional development and training for administrators, teachers and staff. I would push that forward by supporting the necessary funding even amid tough budget decisions.
Vincent: According to the [U.S. Census], the estimated population of Richmond on July 1, 2019, was 230,436, with 47.8% being African American, 45.4% White and 6.7% Hispanic. Based on these numbers, the diversity of Richmond is great. However, the school system does not reflect the same diversity with roughly 25,000 students and a population containing 69% African Americans, 12% White and 16% Hispanic. This lack of diversity is one of the reasons why so many of the inner-city schools within our country do not excel to their desired heights. I plan to work with the City of Richmond’s governmental agencies such as Community and Economic Development, Planning and the Office of Community Wealth to bridge the gap within our communities to create more diverse neighborhoods and opportunities for those in poverty. As the neighborhoods within our city prosper, our schools and students will also.
QUESTION: How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?
Harris-Muhammed: I do not think this current School Board handled the rezoning with boldness or with equity. For example, do not ask students and the community to complete a survey and overwhelmingly students choose a name that is “real” to them but due to egos and personalities the students and the community is ignored. If we desire to put children’s voices in the front, then listen to them. How [does the] current School Board compare the 2012 rezoning maps and charts to the most recent process? Our children deserve equity in all schools, not just in a particular district. As the next board representative for the 6th District, I will make the tough decisions when the tough decisions need to be made. Rezoning is one of those tough decisions; however, equity is not.
Plummer: Rezoning is a huge undertaking and I applaud the current School Board for tackling the issue. I would be open to [revisiting] the matter with the goal to ease overcrowding. I think the current School Board did some things well, such as the ample number of meetings held and variety of meeting locations. I also feel there was room for improvement in other areas, such as having a more clearly defined and articulated prioritization of the rezoning goals/objectives — was the top priority to increase racial integration or to ease overcrowding? I think the lack of clarity around the objective contributed to the often highly charged political fallout. Rezoning should not be viewed as a “cure-all” for the racial divide that became all too apparent in some of the meetings. Another area for improvement would be increased community/parental engagement beyond the rezoning committee members. I attended several of the meetings in person and yet really did not feel “included” in the process, but rather just an observer of the process.
Vincent: The existing rezoning plan was an attempt to bring about change. However, that change was not for all. A comprehensive approach is needed in order to provide more changes. Many of the changes were impacted by politics, which diluted the facts and basis for the necessary changes. Yes, I would revisit the rezoning plan. This plan would be revisited until there is diversity in all of our schools, which would improve our city, the quality of education for all and be reflective of our neighborhoods.
QUESTION: How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?
Harris-Muhammed: We must refer to Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE’s) Recover, Redesign, and Restart plan. A plan must be equitable for all students and the staff. A survey should be created and provided to all Richmond Public Schools parents in multiple languages asking for their feedback while also surveying the entire staff AND providing the results to the public through social media, local media, email and by mail. In addition, I would address the instructional seat hours and request VDOE to waive SOL testing for the fall and spring due to implementation of the virtual hours.
Plummer: I do not think we can go so far as to say we can ensure equity during this pandemic any more than we could before the pandemic. Our most vulnerable families are faced with many other inequities that contribute to those educational equity gaps that fall beyond the scope of the School Board, such as job, housing and food insecurity. However, there are absolutely things we can do to shorten that gap by committing to the equitable, needs-based distribution of the resources we do have available. From the meal distributions to “Community Walkshops” to the launch of the Language Instruction Educational Program, I think RPS is putting in the work to help close those gaps.
Vincent: I truly believe that RPS has hit the mark here; however, there is always room for improvement. Beginning the school year virtually, ensuring that all students had computers and hot spots, and the delivery of food and school supplies made our system more prepared than many systems across the country. The improvements needed will be better determined once we have established the parental input and discipline needed to ensure that our students are performing. Time will be the telling factor here.
QUESTION: How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras’ performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?
Harris-Muhammed: What type of accountability or evaluation system is currently applicable to the superintendent? What are the guidelines to determine any superintendent’s performance? That is how I would rate Mr. Kamras’ performance, using the approved VDOE evaluation system. My belief of his performance is not subjective. This is about a job, not anything else. The evaluation system must be the guide.
Plummer: Too often it appears the dynamics between the superintendent and the board are out of order. I attribute that to the board rather than the superintendent. Jason Kamras has inherited issues that have gone unaddressed for years, yet he is tackling them head on. Responsiveness to board requests for information/data and greater transparency of processes are areas for improvement. I believe he genuinely has the best interest of students and families at heart. Overall, I think the superintendent is doing a good job.
Vincent: Jason Kamras has performed quite well during his tenure to date. He inherited quite a few problems, including a host of schools that were not accredited, an overaged facility infrastructure, and a budget shortfall that was not conducive to pay raises and/or the hiring of quality teachers needed within many of the specialty areas of RPS. He has worked with the city’s administration to bring about some major changes within RPS and has demonstrated a level of commitment to the students and communities within Richmond. He has made himself vulnerable to the public with open forums, and his sense of urgency has included attempting to bridge the gap between communities and City Hall.
QUESTION: Where do you stand on police in schools?
Harris-Muhammed: There is extraordinarily little social scientific research regarding SROs and their roles and operations within schools. Only the data that local school divisions provide to state departments is information, at minimum, the community can base decisions in conjunction with. Serving as the next School Board representative, I will use the data to make the decision and confidently vote if SROs should remain in schools. As a 29-year educator, I have seen SROs work well and I have also observed them abuse their power towards Black and Brown students. The complexity of this issue does not lend a solid answer, but research, policy and students must guide the actions. Explore options where professionally dressed adults perform security duties within schools instead of adults in uniforms and carrying weapons which resembles a juvenile detention, jail, or prison. What example does that set for students who are disproportionately impacted by incarceration already?
Plummer: I support the superintendent’s recommendation for the removal of SROs. I believe complete removal without a fully crafted transition plan would be irresponsible. Perhaps it should be evaluated on a school-by-school basis, as all school safety needs are not the same. The focus needs to shift to “why” SROs are needed. Taking a proactive approach by collaborating with community members, providing the necessary services/resources such as increasing the number of counselors and coaches, and utilizing restorative justice practices and peaceful conflict resolution strategies. (Note: Superintendent Kamras has said he will recommend that the board vote to remove police from schools. The official recommendation has not come before the board officially.)
Vincent: Richmond police and resource officers are needed within Richmond Public Schools. The need for safety within our schools for the sake of our children and teachers is a must. The assigned officers are to be specialized in training for knowing how to handle situations relating to students, teachers and parents. The cost is of no consequence if we can divert any type of catastrophe from occurring within RPS.
