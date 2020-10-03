Three seek to replace Felicia Cosby in 6th district race

QUESTION: How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?

Harris-Muhammed: I do not think this current School Board handled the rezoning with boldness or with equity. For example, do not ask students and the community to complete a survey and overwhelmingly students choose a name that is “real” to them but due to egos and personalities the students and the community is ignored. If we desire to put children’s voices in the front, then listen to them. How [does the] current School Board compare the 2012 rezoning maps and charts to the most recent process? Our children deserve equity in all schools, not just in a particular district. As the next board representative for the 6th District, I will make the tough decisions when the tough decisions need to be made. Rezoning is one of those tough decisions; however, equity is not.