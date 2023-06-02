For 34 years, people have come from miles away to gather on sacred ground in King William County and immerse themselves in the culture of the local Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe.

As members of various tribes participated in a traditional powwow celebration set on Memorial Day weekend, attendees witnessed whirling dances and powerful songs that span generations.

Powwow participants processed into the roped-off arena led by a group of veterans, active service members and National Guardsmen. Later, every member of the military, past or present, in attendance was invited into the space as the audience was encouraged to applaud them vigorously.

While some have come back year after year and have a good idea of what to expect, the newcomers were guided through the experience by a master of ceremonies who explained each song and dance as well as the different regalia and tribes who were participating.

In between dances, guests were encouraged to peruse the wares of various vendors surrounding the dancing ground. Their offerings included jewelry, bows and arrows and colorful fabrics.