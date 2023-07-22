Sankofa Community Orchard is a bustling farming project nestled into a 5-acre lot on Richmond’s South Side.
Brimming with vegetables, fruit, flowers, murals and bees, the orchard increases access to healthy food while also providing more public green space.
Duron Chavis, of Happily Natural Day Founder, the nonprofit organization that runs the orchard, said Sankofa is a food justice and climate resiliency demonstration.
“We use the space to train community members on how to grow food, but it also serves as a space for mindfulness explicitly for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities,” Chavis said.
Chavis said Sankofa reintroduces visitors to how food gets to their table, provides environmental services like stormwater management and helps people become more communal.
“There’s no discrimination across gender, race, class, when it comes to being hungry,” Chavis said. “Creating spaces that speak specifically to the need for us to connect with one another, share, produce and see change in real time is of super high importance.”
Each week, Sankofa generates around 40 to 50 pounds of produce, which helps feed more than a dozen people through the Northside Farmers Market Community Supported Agriculture program.
“Because we’ve become reliant on these systems that put food hundreds of miles away from us, we have to recalibrate and reconnect to what it looks like for our communities to actually have local foods,” Chavis said.
In addition to food production, the space also offers programs such as the five-week Southside Growers Academy Bootcamp, the 12-week Central Virginia Urban Farmer Fellowship, a weekly “Dirt Therapy” when members of the public can come and farm, and a Garden Talk speaker series.
Farm manager Anah Johnson adjusts the gutters leading to a water tank for the rainwater collection system at Sankofa Community Orchard. Stormwater management is one of the environmental services at the orchard.
MARGO WAGNER, TIMES-DISPATCH
A bee lands on a cornflower at Sankofa Community Orchard. The five-acre site in Richmond's South Side brims with bees, flowers, vegetables, fruit and murals.
MARGO WAGNER, TIMES-DISPATCH
Bees crawl out of a hive at Sankofa Community Orchard in Richmond's South Side. Sankofa added beehives to the orchard in 2022.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
Ellis Sawyer, seen tending to stalks at the orchard, organized a weekly speaker series inspired by the murals there. “The garden talks are about making the murals in the space come to life through community dialogue,” Sawyer said. “They were one of the first things I noticed in the space, and the more time I spent with (Happily Natural Day Founder) Duron (Chavis), I understood how each and every mural influenced his work and philosophy. The class helped me see that.”
MARGO WAGNER, TIMES-DISPATCH
Jimmy Pratt measures a piece of wood for a structure to collect rain at Sankofa Community Orchard.
Margo Wagner
Hollee Freeman, co-curator of RVA Bees, leads a beekeeping demonstration for a Central Virginia Urban Farmer Fellowship class at the orchard. Freeman runs RVA Bees alongside Nikiya Ellis.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
Collard greens grow at the orchard. Sankofa produces 40 to 50 pounds of produce each week for the Northside Farmers Market Community Supported Agriculture program.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
Sankofa Community Orchard, a five-acre lot in Richmond's South Side, increases the community's access to healthy food while also providing more public green space.
MARGO WAGNER, TIMES-DISPATCH
Danielle Freeman Jefferson, Sam Christian and Alessandro Ragazzi evaluate the health of a hive and look for the queen bee during one of their 12-week Central Virginia Urban Farmer Fellowship classes at the orchard.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch