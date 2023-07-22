Sankofa Community Orchard is a bustling farming project nestled into a 5-acre lot on Richmond’s South Side.

Brimming with vegetables, fruit, flowers, murals and bees, the orchard increases access to healthy food while also providing more public green space.

Duron Chavis, of Happily Natural Day Founder, the nonprofit organization that runs the orchard, said Sankofa is a food justice and climate resiliency demonstration.

“We use the space to train community members on how to grow food, but it also serves as a space for mindfulness explicitly for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities,” Chavis said.

Chavis said Sankofa reintroduces visitors to how food gets to their table, provides environmental services like stormwater management and helps people become more communal.

“There’s no discrimination across gender, race, class, when it comes to being hungry,” Chavis said. “Creating spaces that speak specifically to the need for us to connect with one another, share, produce and see change in real time is of super high importance.”

Each week, Sankofa generates around 40 to 50 pounds of produce, which helps feed more than a dozen people through the Northside Farmers Market Community Supported Agriculture program.

“Because we’ve become reliant on these systems that put food hundreds of miles away from us, we have to recalibrate and reconnect to what it looks like for our communities to actually have local foods,” Chavis said.

In addition to food production, the space also offers programs such as the five-week Southside Growers Academy Bootcamp, the 12-week Central Virginia Urban Farmer Fellowship, a weekly “Dirt Therapy” when members of the public can come and farm, and a Garden Talk speaker series.

Visit thenaturalfestival.com for more information.

