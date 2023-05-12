It is late spring in Richmond, and like usual, the pollen seems inescapable. As frequent rain showers wash away the yellowish hue, I think of another form of seasonal cleansing that’s more visual.

The dreariness of the winter months is challenging. So, I set out to capture this year’s flower blooms with one camera and a macro lens. Perusing local gardens and parks, I searched for wonders that might lift everyone’s spirits made heavy by any given day’s news coverage.

My intention this week was to get close, and then push past the point where the subject is the focus, beyond what we might notice with a simple glance.

I was looking for more abstract compositions with particular lines, shapes, colors, creatures and the tiniest unremarkable details that would escape the average human eye.

What I found was complete beauty all around, plus a feeling of serenity.