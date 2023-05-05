Picture this: It’s 2:30 a.m., there’s a pile of sand by the front door, fallen from a pair of faded black sneakers; the house is dark except for the glowing screen of a laptop sitting on the kitchen table.

After four hours of driving and six hours of running up and down a beach carrying heavy camera gear, I am exhausted, but I couldn’t wait to see the images.

The Something in the Water festival was an absolute spectacle. Last weekend, national acts filled the Lunar and Solar stages eight blocks apart at Virginia Beach, while tens of thousands of music fans ping-ponged between them. The boardwalk, typically filled with bike riders and beachgoers, was lined with food tents, merchandise stands and makeshift bars.

About 6:45 p.m. April 28, I was ushered into the photo pit at the Lunar between the performers and the audience along with the rest of the photographers and videographers. Seconds later, the crowd erupted as Third Eye Blind took the stage. I quickly popped in my earplugs as lead vocalist Stephan Jenkins’ voice hit me at about 100 decibels. Three songs later, the other media members and I were hustled back to the boardwalk.

When Wale’s performance began, it was the same process: We were ferried in, allowed to document three songs, and again hurried out. This time, however, I had to book it down those eight blocks to get to the Solar Stage in time for Doechii’s performance. Doechii sang, rapped, danced and hair-flipped her way around the stage, utilizing every inch of the catwalk that jutted into the crowd. Her energy was electric, and the audience reacted accordingly.

And then it was back to the Lunar stage for Kehlani’s performance, then back to the Solar Stage for Polo G. Did I mention I got over 14,000 steps in?

When Kenny Beats began his condensed set, something changed. There was a sense of excitement growing. The anticipation built, perhaps aided by the massive countdown clock across the stage. Over 10,000 screaming fans couldn’t wait for one of the biggest acts of the night: Skrillex.

The West Coast DJ, born Sonny John Moore, exploded on stage (there were literally pyrotechnics), and the beach erupted. Standing behind his table strewn with music-making paraphernalia, the popular DJ directed the crowd like a conductor at a symphony, raising and changing the energy as his music progressed.

Although the day got off to a rocky start with a rain delay and storms looming, the weather didn’t put a damper on the fans’ experiences once the music began.

PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2023