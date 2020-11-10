Tim Jones went from Henrico High to Gulf War, returning to Henrico 'to give back'

“It was scary to be away from home, that far. You can’t get in a plane. You can’t get in a boat. You can’t get in a car. You’re in the middle of the desert, and it’s wartime,” said Jones. “You had to get used to your surroundings.”

Daily temperatures warmer than 110 degrees were normal where Jones was stationed.

From the front lines, the U.S. military would bring busloads of prisoners of war who had been captured or surrendered. Jones’s group would handle them in the short term before passing them on to another segment of the Army. Then, Jones and his unit moved forward with advancing troops and repeated the process.

Communication between military police and their prisoners was very limited because of the language barrier, according to Jones. He knew he was dealing with dangerous individuals, a concern that stayed with him throughout those six months.

Nonetheless, “I wouldn’t change a thing,” Jones said of his military service. “If I had to do it all over again, I’d do the same thing.”

His decision to not re-enlist following those four years was “solely based on I wanted to do other things in life and [the military provided] the jump-start to do that,” said Jones.