Tim Jones went from Henrico High to Gulf War, returning to Henrico 'to give back'

In August 2001, an interception by Tim Jones ended the Richmond Speed’s 51-50 win over Tennessee Valley in the semifinals of arenafootball2, the top minor league for the Arena Football League. The Vipers went for a two-point conversion in overtime after scoring a touchdown that cut Richmond’s lead to a point.
“Tim may not be the single most talented football player on the face of the earth. But he works. He’s consistent. He’s mentally tough,” Richard Davis, the Speed’s coach, said that year. “And he’s a good human being.”
Those attributes grew from military service, according to Jones, a 1989 Henrico High graduate who has been an assistant for the Warriors boys basketball team since 2007.
Jones joined the U.S. Army following his senior year at Henrico, where he played football and basketball.
“I wasn’t ready for school right away, so I decided to make an adult decision and go into the military,” said Jones, 49.
He attended basic training in Missouri and during Jones’ four years of service, he spent most of his time in Frankfurt, Germany. But for six months, he was part of the Gulf War. In Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Jones worked as a military policeman who was part of a force that processed prisoners of war, guarded them, and set up camps for them.
“It was scary to be away from home, that far. You can’t get in a plane. You can’t get in a boat. You can’t get in a car. You’re in the middle of the desert, and it’s wartime,” said Jones. “You had to get used to your surroundings.”
Daily temperatures warmer than 110 degrees were normal where Jones was stationed.
From the front lines, the U.S. military would bring busloads of prisoners of war who had been captured or surrendered. Jones’s group would handle them in the short term before passing them on to another segment of the Army. Then, Jones and his unit moved forward with advancing troops and repeated the process.
Communication between military police and their prisoners was very limited because of the language barrier, according to Jones. He knew he was dealing with dangerous individuals, a concern that stayed with him throughout those six months.
Nonetheless, “I wouldn’t change a thing,” Jones said of his military service. “If I had to do it all over again, I’d do the same thing.”
His decision to not re-enlist following those four years was “solely based on I wanted to do other things in life and [the military provided] the jump-start to do that,” said Jones.
He launched a printing company on East Main Street in downtown Richmond, near the location of the Richmond Speed office. A few of Henrico’s former football coaches were assistants with the Speed. Jones was already playing outdoor semi-pro football for the Virginia Ravens, and arena football — the “50-yard indoor war” — intrigued him.
The Richmond Speed’s home opener was played at the Coliseum on April 28, 2000, and a near-capacity crowd of 10,631 attended. Jones became a standout on that first Speed team and kept playing as a linebacker and receiver for several years. Each player made $200 a week, per arenafootball2 rules.
“I loved it,” said Jones, who became a team captain.
Former Speed assistant Gary Criswell recently remembered Jones as “a gap player. He kind of bridged the coaching staff with the players.” Criswell also recalled Jones’ knack for making clutch plays, noting the interception that sealed the af2 semifinal win in 2001, as well as Jones’ offensive ability.
“Third-and-six, down by six, the pass going across the middle seemed like it was always at Tim Jones,” said Criswell.
Jones’ athletic background and connections at Henrico High led to a position on the staff of boys basketball coach Vance Harmon in 2007. Jones continues to hold that position.
“We’re lucky to have him because Tim, like you would expect from that military perspective, brings the discipline. Not discipline just on the floor, but just lifestyle discipline,” said Harmon, a former basketball star at Douglas Freeman High who went on to play at Virginia Union University.
Harmon, Henrico’s coach since 2003, added that Jones also offers Henrico’s players a view that “there’s life out there beyond the right now and the ball bouncing at this moment. One of my goals has always been to involve our players with people who have had successes in different areas of life, not just about the basketball.”
Harmon praised Jones’ basketball acumen and said the two occasionally disagree on strategy and personnel matters, “but like a good soldier, he’s as loyal as the day is long.”
Jones’ older son, Tim Jr., played on Henrico’s 2013 state championship team. Jones’ younger son, Timon, played on Henrico’s 2015 state championship team. Basketball was a way to remain connected with his children, according to Jones, who said he continues to coach “just to give back. Taking what I know, being able to process it, and teach kids.”
Jones works as an instructional aide at The Academy at Virginia Randolph, where he said “life-building for young adults” takes place.
“It doesn’t feel like a job to me. It just feels like what I’ve been doing, coaching,” said Jones.
