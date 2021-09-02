Timeline: After 15 months of waiting, Monument Ave's Lee statue is coming down. This is how we got there.

June 1 — Richmond police use tear gas to clear a crowd of peaceful protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument nearly 20 minutes before the mandatory 8 p.m. curfew.

June 3 — Gov. Ralph Northam announces plans to remove the statue of Lee from Monument Avenue. Stoney announces the planned removal of the other four Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

June 8 — Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo issues a temporary injunction barring the state from taking down the Lee statue on Monument Avenue for 10 days as removal crews inspect the 130-year-old statue. Cavedo will later recuse himself from cases related to the statue because he lives in the Monument Avenue Historic District.

June 10 — The statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis is pulled down by protesters shortly before 11 p.m., just a week after city leaders promised to remove all of the Lost Cause iconography along Monument Avenue. A crowd cheered and chanted as the bronze statue, which had stood since June 3, 1907, was hauled away on a flatbed truck.

June 16 — Stoney forces Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith to resign in the midst of the social unrest and protests in the city. Stoney appoints Maj. William “Jody” Blackwell as interim chief.