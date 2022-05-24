Times-Dispatch publisher Paul Farrell to retire this summer

Paul Farrell, group publisher of Lee Enterprise’s Southeast Region and president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, is retiring this summer after 42 years in the newspaper industry.

Farrell, age 66, joined The Times-Dispatch in Nov. 2019 from Lee’s corporate offices in Davenport, Iowa, where he served as vice president of advertising.

In addition to The Times-Dispatch, Farrell’s purview in Virginia includes The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, The Roanoke Times, Bristol Herald Courier, News & Advance in Lynchburg, Martinsville Bulletin, Danville Register & Bee, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Culpeper Star-Exponent and The News Virginian in Waynesboro. Farrell also leads Lee’s local markets in New Jersey and North Carolina.

Farrell has guided the organization through the many challenges of the past two years, including the pandemic and resulting economic trauma. Under Farrell’s leadership, the Southeast Region has been a top performer in the Lee Enterprises organization and pioneered the launch of a local news video platform which has been embraced across Lee.

During this time, the Richmond Times-Dispatch was awarded the 2021 Pulitzer for the insightful commentary of Michael Paul Williams in chronicling the dismantling of the city’s monuments.

Farrell began his career at the Miami Herald, where he served as Director of Sales and Marketing, and has held executive positions at a variety of newspapers, including The Boston Globe as advertising director and the St. Paul Pioneer Press as senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“As a young adult, I read 2-3 newspapers per day, a habit that compelled me to pursue local journalism as a profession. But never did I think that my 1,500 mile drive from Boston to Miami in 1980 would be the start of a life-long journey,” remarked Farrell.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in Richmond and have grown close to many friends, neighbors and colleagues," he said. "With that in mind, I plan to continue living in the city of Richmond, with the short term goal of traveling throughout our region.”

“It’s hard to imagine Lee Enterprises without Paul," said Ray Farris, Lee’s Operating Vice President and VP of Advertising. "Paul has been a friend and mentor to so many of us and his contributions and positive impact on our company are immeasurable. He will be missed and we all wish him much happiness as he moves on to this next exciting chapter. ”