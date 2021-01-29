Times-Dispatch report outlined race, ethnicity gaps in vaccine distribution. Here's how Virginia responded.

State and health officials are ramping up the urgency in addressing the striking racial disparities of who’s receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and the almost 350,000 vaccinations that do not have race and ethnicity recorded.
The moves come in the wake of a Richmond Times-Dispatch report last Saturday noting how the massive gaps in race and ethnicity data for people receiving vaccines undercut Virginia’s pledge to equitably distribute a vaccine in limited supply. As of Friday, 72% of those vaccinated were white. Less than 17% were Black or Latino, two groups that are more than a third of the state’s COVID deaths.
Public health experts decried the lack of preparation, saying the holes shouldn’t exist nearly a year into the pandemic that’s debilitated Black and Latino families and worsened mistrust in government and medical entities at a time when trust is critical.
On Monday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver sent a letter to clinicians across Virginia requesting the reporting of race, ethnicity and ZIP code. He’s sending another next week to remind providers of why it’s important to do so.
“This information is critical for helping us understand gaps in vaccination coverage so we can follow up with targeted education and ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination in Virginia,” Oliver said.
The next day, a substitute added to House Bill 2333 proposed by Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, mandated statewide collection of race and ethnicity data.
Initially, the emergency legislation primarily focused on expanding the pool of health care workers eligible to administer doses to accelerate the state’s vaccination rollout. Tuesday night, the bill unanimously passed the House of Delegates.
Gov. Ralph Northam publicly backed the bill in a Wednesday media briefing, calling the push “the right thing to do.”
“I want to talk specifically about data around race and ethnicity. It’s really important to make sure that equity is built into vaccinations and that you can see what’s going on,” Northam said. “So I’ve directed the team to do more and to move fast.”
One of the first steps was the Virginia Department of Health adding vaccination information on its landing page in both English and Spanish that tells residents to “please list your race/ethnicity when you sign up for your vaccine and on the day of your appointment. We ask because this helps to ensure fair and equitable vaccine access and distribution to all Virginians.”
The statement is also listed on the COVID-19 and vaccine dashboards. Health districts adjusted their vaccine interest forms and eligibility quizzes to include opportunities for individuals to check off race, ethnicity and ZIP code.
Richmond and Henrico VDH spokesperson Cat Long said the demographic data helps prioritize residents who are part of populations “most severely impacted by COVID-19.”
Residents also have the option to input race and ethnicity into the Vaccine Administration Management System, which tracks a person’s vaccine appointment. This data is sent to the state.
On Friday, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Virginia’s Chief Data Officer is working to match vaccinations without this demographic data with more comprehensive state records that already exist.
“So far we’ve been able to match approximately 160,000 records, and are continuing work to improve that number,” Yarmosky said.
The information will be posted to the vaccine dashboard early next week.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said he expects the 350,000 number of race and ethnicity data unreported to at least be cut in half. Avula added that he’s been in conversation with faith leaders on hosting vaccination efforts in churches — an already-trusted source for underserved populations.
“What congregations can do is help with things like transportation and help identify members of their communities that do meet the 65 and up or other essential worker priorities and then help them get to our mass vaccination,” Avula said in a call with reporters Friday.
He added that the state plans to coordinate those efforts with local health department to ensure a certain number of slots are set aside for high-risk communities of color.
“Right now, it looks very white,” Avula said. “We are very aware of the need to have more clarity on that data and we are. We’ll use that data to create more partnerships to get folks to these vaccination events.”
Soon, two to three bilingual health experts will also be hired to solely focus on equity in vaccine distribution. The VDH is in the preliminary hiring stages, said agency spokesperson Maria Reppas on Friday, but more details will develop in the upcoming weeks.
In September, the U.S. Government Accountability Office recommended that the CDC ensure consistent collection of demographic data heading into vaccinations, noting how this is what indicated Black and Latino communities were four times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus and nearly three times more likely to die than their white counterparts.
Yet months later, reporting of race and ethnicity across the country is varied and extremely scattered. Not all states are recording the data for vaccinations. The CDC, while requiring race and ethnicity fields, doesn’t have a dashboard of its own to display the inequities. That’s expected to change next week.
The day after inauguration, President Joe Biden’s administration released a 200-page national strategy on combating the virus and included an equity task force to prioritize hard-hit populations in vaccine distribution.
An executive order issued that same day promised funding to local and state agencies to broaden their public health data systems and enhance data collection to address the fragmented availability of race and ethnicity demographics and distribute resources to high-risk populations.
As of Friday, less than half of the U.S. had the data available.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo