Times-Dispatch report outlined race, ethnicity gaps in vaccine distribution. Here's how Virginia responded.

“What congregations can do is help with things like transportation and help identify members of their communities that do meet the 65 and up or other essential worker priorities and then help them get to our mass vaccination,” Avula said in a call with reporters Friday.

He added that the state plans to coordinate those efforts with local health department to ensure a certain number of slots are set aside for high-risk communities of color.

“Right now, it looks very white,” Avula said. “We are very aware of the need to have more clarity on that data and we are. We’ll use that data to create more partnerships to get folks to these vaccination events.”

Soon, two to three bilingual health experts will also be hired to solely focus on equity in vaccine distribution. The VDH is in the preliminary hiring stages, said agency spokesperson Maria Reppas on Friday, but more details will develop in the upcoming weeks.