Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos
Fans signed the 2023 Flying Squirrels' opening day banner Saturday at The Diamond.
Richmond and Reading players line up along the first- and third-base lines before their Eastern League season opener at The Diamond. The teams played a doubleheader after Friday’s scheduled opener was rained out. The Flying Squirrels rallied to win the first game 4-3. Game 2 ended after deadline.
Flying Squirrels outfielder Ismael Munguia runs toward first base during an Opening Day game against the Reading Fightin Phils at The Diamond
Richmond outfielder Luis Matos starred in his Double-A debut, going 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the Flying Squirrels' Game 1 win.
Flying Squirrels catcher Patrick Bailey started switch-hitting when he was 11 years old. The N.C. State alum was the San Francisco Giants' first-round pick in 2020.
A pair of fans in rain gear sit in the stands Friday for opening night at The Diamond, waiting for a game that wouldn’t be played. The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Eastern League opener against the Reading Fightin Phils was rained out; the teams will try again to begin their season Saturday with a doubleheader at 4:05 p.m.
A worker pushes water off a tarp on the field of The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels Opening Day game against The Reading Fightin Phils is in a rain delay.
Richmond Flying Squirrels (from left) Nick Swiney, Randy Rodriguez, Kai-Wei Teng, Mason Black and Ryan Murphy are seen during the first workout of the season at The Diamond on April 4, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey (left) talked with players as the team worked out Tuesday for the first time this year at The Diamond. Richmond opens its season at home Friday vs. Reading.
Eva Russo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Flying Squirrels players practice during the first workout of the season at The Diamond on April 4, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey (left) talked with players as the team worked out Tuesday for the first time this year at The Diamond.
Richmond Flying Squirrels players warmed up Tuesday during their first workout of the season at The Diamond.
Richmond Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey (left) is seen during the first workout of the season at The Diamond on April 4, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Flying Squirrels players warm up during the first workout of the season at The Diamond on April 4, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Flying Squirrels pitcher Juan Sanchez got loose during the first workout of the season Tuesday at The Diamond.
