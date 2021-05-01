Times-Dispatch sports department sweeps the state in VPA awards

Richmond Times-Dispatch sportswriters took first, second and third place in the annual Virginia Press Association awards, which were announced this week.

Each paper is allowed to submit three writers for the awards, which were swept by the RTD. Writers are judged on a submitted portfolio of their work.

The winner of the contest was Wayne Epps Jr., who covers VCU athletics and other state sports. Epps also received third-place in the News Feature Writing category for his profile of basketball star Pee Wee Barber, who is rebuilding his life after 14 years in prison.

High school sports reporter Zach Joachim finished second place. His reporting was the first to include former athletes advocating for the renaming of Lee-Davis High School on the record.