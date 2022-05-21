Tips for Richmond-area parents navigating the formula shortage

The U.S. is experiencing a baby formula shortage, with more than 40% of formula nationwide out of stock following supply-chain issues and a recall of major brands in February.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration reached an agreement with Abbott on how to restart manufacturing, which could take two weeks after FDA approval and two months after that for the formula to hit store shelves.

Public health officials advise against diluting formula with water to make the can last longer because it can lead to electrolyte imbalances. They also recommend parents avoid making homemade formula as it will not have the adequate nutrition and can become contaminated.

But there are options that can help in the meantime, as Richmond-area community groups come together to fill the gap.

Call ahead to nearby stores or check smaller markets. There are two Facebook groups — RVA Formula Exchange and Surviving the Formula Shortage — in the Richmond area where families are posting what formula they’re needing, if they have leftovers, or have spotted a certain formula.

RVA_formula_finder is an Instagram account that posts daily photos of where people are finding formula in the Richmond area with date, time and location.

Free Formula Exchange is a nationwide network that connects families to baby formula for free.

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts recommend purchasing only 10- to 14-days worth of supply since “it appears unlikely that the supply is going to run out, and hoarding will only make shortages worse.”

In a Tuesday media briefing, Eva Colen, the manager of Richmond’s Office of Children and Families, advised families who aren’t recipients of the Women, Infants and Children Supplemental Food Program to save the WIC formula options in stores for WIC recipients.

“If you are purchasing formula and you are not on WIC, do what you can to buy those options that are not WIC restrictive,” Colen said. “When you go to that shopping center, take the extra step to look and see if there’s a purple sticker on the price label that says ‘WIC’ on it. Because that means that somebody has no other options.”

To find an updated list of Virginia WIC-approved formulas and substitutions, visit virginiawic.com. If you have any recommendations for where parents can find formula, email smoreno@timesdispatch.com.