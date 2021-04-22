To boost vaccine access, Richmond and Henrico's first walk-in clinic will be for immigrants, refugees

The Asian and Latino Solidarity Alliance of Virginia translated fliers into at least four languages. Volunteers are speaking to residents face-to-face, making phone calls and knocking on doors.

“I can’t stress enough. It was very intentional, very strategic, to be able to reach out to immigrant, refugee, namely our Hispanic and Asian population groups,” said Callahan. “There is vaccine available. That’s the good news. We are not in that scarcity that we were in.”

If the doses run out while an individual is in line, there will be an opportunity to register for an upcoming appointment on site, Callahan said.

Anyone who gets a vaccine will be scheduled for a second one. The only information asked will be first and last names, date of birth, an address and other demographics data to track the effectiveness of outreach efforts.

Amy Popovich, nurse manager of the Richmond and Henrico health departments, stressed that any resident who is able to pre-register through the state website, sift through multiple websites and vaccinefinder.org, hunt down a dose at a local pharmacy and doesn’t have a language barrier to use those avenues instead.