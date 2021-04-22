To boost vaccine access, Richmond and Henrico's first walk-in clinic will be for immigrants, refugees

Richmond and Henrico County are setting up their first walk-in vaccine clinic and reserving all 400 to 500 Moderna shots for immigrants and refugees within the health districts, marking the latest local push to vaccinate the area’s hardest-to-reach populations by removing accessibility barriers.
The event will happen Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway, and if successful, will continue in the upcoming weeks.
State leaders and community health workers have said issues including limited internet access and time to scour for appointments, lack of translated information, inability to take a day off from work without sacrificing wages and confusion on whether legal documentation is required are driving factors for lower vaccine uptake in these groups.
And pressure is mounting as Virginia lifts some of its restrictions and immigrants and refugees continue working in frontline, public-facing industries.
Monica Callahan, Henrico’s deputy county manager for community affairs, said Thursday that a Rolodex of community groups, churches and nonprofits who already have existing relationships with locals worked to raise awareness about the event in the last 24 hours.
The Asian and Latino Solidarity Alliance of Virginia translated fliers into at least four languages. Volunteers are speaking to residents face-to-face, making phone calls and knocking on doors.
“I can’t stress enough. It was very intentional, very strategic, to be able to reach out to immigrant, refugee, namely our Hispanic and Asian population groups,” said Callahan. “There is vaccine available. That’s the good news. We are not in that scarcity that we were in.”
If the doses run out while an individual is in line, there will be an opportunity to register for an upcoming appointment on site, Callahan said.
Anyone who gets a vaccine will be scheduled for a second one. The only information asked will be first and last names, date of birth, an address and other demographics data to track the effectiveness of outreach efforts.
Amy Popovich, nurse manager of the Richmond and Henrico health departments, stressed that any resident who is able to pre-register through the state website, sift through multiple websites and vaccinefinder.org, hunt down a dose at a local pharmacy and doesn’t have a language barrier to use those avenues instead.
This advisory is in large part to avoid other parts of the state from flooding the clinic, snapping up the limited number of appointments and worsening the divide in vaccination rates where Black and Latino residents have been consistently underrepresented for nearly five months.
While disaggregated COVID-19 figures that extend past gender, age, race and ethnicity are largely unavailable, more than a third of people in Virginia who were born outside of the U.S. are from Latin America; nearly 42% are Asian; and about 11% are from Africa, according to Virginia’s Department of Social Services.
At least 180 different languages are spoken and more than half are U.S. citizens.
In Richmond and Henrico, white vaccine recipients exceed their share of the population and COVID cases while Black residents have yet to match either. Statewide, Latinos have been infected, hospitalized and dying faster than every other group when adjusted for population and age yet those figures aren’t reflected in any state vaccination rates.
Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which monitors vaccinations nationwide, showed Black and Latino people were four times more likely to be concerned about traveling to a vaccination site and more than twice as worried as whites about not being able to receive the vaccine from a trusted source.
The majority of translators and interpreters who will be on site Sunday are community health workers and volunteers familiar to the community.
Other efforts that continue within the localities include mobile vaccination clinics, partnering with local food pantries to offer on-site shots to individuals and using data mapping to identify which localities with the highest COVID-19 rates have among the lowest vaccine uptakes.
To preregister for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA to do so over the phone.
