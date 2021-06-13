To expand emergency shelter options, Richmond weighs buying a hotel

Facing a surge in homelessness, Richmond wants to buy a hotel to meet the growing need for emergency shelter in the region.

The potential purchase, shared with a council panel last week, is among several options the city is weighing to stand up a year-round inclement weather shelter by this fall, said Sherrill Hampton, Richmond’s new director of housing and community development.

“We have several options so we are exploring several of these options all at once,” Hampton told the council’s Education and Human Services Standing Committee Thursday. “It is our goal to have an emergency shelter up and running by October 1.”

Hampton did not disclose a specific location; she likewise declined to do so in response to follow-up questions sent via email about the number of sites under consideration and the city’s budget for the initiative.

If the city can buy the building for a “reasonable amount of money,” Hampton said it would do so later this summer when it receives the federal funds it intends to use for the purchase.