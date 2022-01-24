To mask or not to mask, Richmond area parents speak out about mask mandate and Youngkin's executive order

On Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order allows parents to decide whether to send their kids to school in masks or not.

Most Richmond-area schools are upholding the mask mandate, despite Youngkin's order, including Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover, as of this writing. On Sunday, the Richmond School Board voted to take legal action to preserve its authority to oversee city schools and enforce COVID-19 protocols. Now Richmond is one of seven Virginia school boards suing Youngkin over the executive order on masks in schools.

On Richmond-area social media, everyone is wondering: will parents be sending their kids to school with or without masks this week?

