Tom Allen: In a region of change, RVA still leaves a lasting impression

When I was getting settled in RVA back in the early 1980s, things looked a lot different. I’ve often wished I could hop back in time and into my Renault Alliance – it was considered sporty back then, by some – and drive around the city, just to marvel at how things have changed.

Our skyline along the James these days can be breathtaking, but back then, it was missing some of what makes it so impressive. There were no gleaming white high-rises of the James Center, no towers of Riverfront Plaza. The shiny, glass-sided Dominion tower wasn't even a gleam in an architect’s eye.

There were no cool condo buildings or funky street art along the Canal Walk – mostly, I think, because there was no Canal Walk. I don’t remember there being much in the way of fun along the James downtown, certainly no T-Pot or Belle Isle pedestrian bridges, which have been amazing additions. And the natural beauty of our once-neglected river is a marvel in itself. The first time I got a look at it from high in what is now the Bank of America building, I remember being stunned at how nature and city had merged so beautifully.