Tom Allen: The element of surprise? Not for Mom and Dad

My folks are in their 80s now and, predictably, experiencing some health challenges. Last year was especially tough on Mom, who fell several times, earning a trip to the emergency room on each occasion.
I hadn’t seen them in several months – because, well, COVID – so I decided recently that I’d go up to their place in Pennsylvania to check on them. I also thought it would be fun to make the trip a surprise.
Turns out, not such an excellent idea.
I recruited plenty of undercover help for my plan, including my sister Vicki, who lives near Mom and Dad, and my parents’ longtime friend Lorraine. On many Friday nights, Lorraine and my folks go out for pizza, so on Monday of the week I was planning to show up on Friday, I called her and asked her to nail down the pizza date.
“I can’t call this early,” Lorraine told me. “She’ll be suspicious. I’ll call her Thursday.”
Fair enough. She also gave me the name of the pizza place where they hang out, so I made a call. The manager got on the phone, and when I told him I’d like to pose as my parents’ and Lorraine’s waiter, he agreed to play along – to my very great surprise.
Vicki was to pick me up at the train station and get me to the restaurant. I was very pumped about this, and because the wait staff was required to wear masks and Mom and Dad wouldn’t be expecting anything out of the ordinary, I thought maybe I’d get as far as getting their drink orders before my cover was blown.
I’ll never know.
As the train rolled into Washington on that Friday morning, Lorraine called me to say Mom didn’t want to go out. Not sure if it was her concern about COVID or if she was worried about her balance; either way, Friday night pizza got nixed. Crestfallen, I made a quick call to the restaurant and canceled my reservation.
It was time for Plan B.
Mom’s last fall had left her with some dizziness and balance issues, so she was scheduled to begin physical therapy the following week. To prepare, the PT practice was sending someone to the house to evaluate her Saturday morning.
Anticipating that the restaurant plan might fizzle, I’d borrowed some scrubs and brought them along, on the chance I might get to impersonate a physical therapist instead of a waiter. So, Vicki got a friend to call my parents and tell them that due to a scheduling mix-up, the PT evaluation was now set for 5 p.m. Friday. “Ryan” would be coming.
I hoped to at least get into the house, again masked, before they figured out what was going on.
“They’re not happy about the change, though,” Vicki warned as the train chugged into Baltimore.
“I hope Mom doesn’t call and talk to them about it,” I laughed.
Not actually all that funny.
Mom did decide it would be best to follow up with the PT practice – which, of course, had no idea what she was talking about. Their confusion convinced Mom she was at least being scammed, perhaps worse.
Vicki gave me the PT folks’ number and I quickly called. For the second time in my quest, I got unexpected cooperation. The woman I spoke with laughed heartily at the plan and assured me she’d try to smooth out things with Mom.
Sadly, there was nothing the woman could do. She called me back not long after to let me know that when she spoke with Mom, Mom told her that if anyone showed up that afternoon, she’d call the police.
So the jig was up. There would be no surprise. For Mom’s sanity, she and Dad had to be let in on the plans and how they’d inadvertently but completely foiled them. Vicki broke the news. We had a great visit anyway.
The moral of the story? I have no idea. But next visit, I’m thinking about hiring a skywriter to give them proper notice that I’m coming.
Tom Allen is editor of the Virginia Journal of Education. He can be reached at Tomed1@hotmail.com.