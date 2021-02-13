Tom Allen: The element of surprise? Not for Mom and Dad

My folks are in their 80s now and, predictably, experiencing some health challenges. Last year was especially tough on Mom, who fell several times, earning a trip to the emergency room on each occasion.

I hadn’t seen them in several months – because, well, COVID – so I decided recently that I’d go up to their place in Pennsylvania to check on them. I also thought it would be fun to make the trip a surprise.

Turns out, not such an excellent idea.

I recruited plenty of undercover help for my plan, including my sister Vicki, who lives near Mom and Dad, and my parents’ longtime friend Lorraine. On many Friday nights, Lorraine and my folks go out for pizza, so on Monday of the week I was planning to show up on Friday, I called her and asked her to nail down the pizza date.

“I can’t call this early,” Lorraine told me. “She’ll be suspicious. I’ll call her Thursday.”

Fair enough. She also gave me the name of the pizza place where they hang out, so I made a call. The manager got on the phone, and when I told him I’d like to pose as my parents’ and Lorraine’s waiter, he agreed to play along – to my very great surprise.