Tom Allen: Through the lens of judgment, we often don't see everything

Later, I learned that Susan had lived through horrific tragedy earlier in her life – something else I’d have never guessed based on our earlier interactions.

You learn so little about people just from looking at them. It’s amazing, in a very unsatisfying way, how many snap judgments I can make about other people in just the course of a day – and how those judgments can say more about me than they do about the folks I’m jumping to conclusions about.

I was given a more serious reminder of how little appearances tell you not long after Susan helped me. I was staying in a hospital guest house in another city while my wife had surgery. The guest house had a common kitchen area; many of the folks staying there bought groceries and fixed meals there.

During my weeklong stay, we did our best not to get in one another’s way in the kitchen. But sometimes we ended up sitting and eating together.

One very pleasant and cheerful woman told me about her husband’s double-lung transplant, from which he was still recovering and without which he would have quickly died. Another couple, perhaps in their 70s, told me their 40-something son had just had part of a cancerous lung removed. Grimly, the father also told me that his son, who had smoked for 30 years, was still unable to stop.