Tom Allen: Through the lens of judgment, we often don't see everything

Several years ago, I found myself in need of a handgun. All on the up and up, I assure you: I needed to have one photographed for an article I was writing.
Since my own expertise with weapons went only as far as some teenage use of a BB gun, I asked around to see if anyone might have a gun for loan.
“Talk to Susan,” I was advised by a friend. After I finished laughing and asked again, I was assured that Susan (not her real name) was the one to see.
Susan was a somewhat older, well-dressed, quite dignified and meticulously coiffed woman who was a mutual friend. In her spare time, she had told me earlier, she liked to figure-skate and throw dinner parties. I was quite impressed with the skating and noted that she had never invited me for dinner.
Nevertheless, I would have never looked at her and figured her for a person I could borrow a gun from. So, as part of me wondered if I’d been set up, I got in touch with her one afternoon and inquired if she might, indeed, own a handgun.
“What are you looking for?” she asked.
“Um, I don’t know,” I said. “Just a handgun.”
To narrow my choices, Susan calmly rattled off a list of weapons she had on hand, from snub-nosed revolvers to rifles. I remember being bowled over when the word “Glock” came out of her very sophisticated mouth. The next day, she provided me with the gun she deemed best for my purposes.
Later, I learned that Susan had lived through horrific tragedy earlier in her life – something else I’d have never guessed based on our earlier interactions.
You learn so little about people just from looking at them. It’s amazing, in a very unsatisfying way, how many snap judgments I can make about other people in just the course of a day – and how those judgments can say more about me than they do about the folks I’m jumping to conclusions about.
I was given a more serious reminder of how little appearances tell you not long after Susan helped me. I was staying in a hospital guest house in another city while my wife had surgery. The guest house had a common kitchen area; many of the folks staying there bought groceries and fixed meals there.
During my weeklong stay, we did our best not to get in one another’s way in the kitchen. But sometimes we ended up sitting and eating together.
One very pleasant and cheerful woman told me about her husband’s double-lung transplant, from which he was still recovering and without which he would have quickly died. Another couple, perhaps in their 70s, told me their 40-something son had just had part of a cancerous lung removed. Grimly, the father also told me that his son, who had smoked for 30 years, was still unable to stop.
Had I passed these people on the street, I would have had no idea of the level of suffering they were enduring. And I might well have made some quick assessment of them, which could have been unfairly and wholly inaccurate.
We can’t know what’s going on in someone’s world when we’re just outside looking in. The lives of strangers are a mystery, their pain often borne alone or known to but a select few.
It’s an excellent lesson to remind myself of during a pandemic.
The mask-wearing strangers we see now, from a distance, are even more difficult to read and understand than the strangers we encounter in “normal” times. And even when they’re unmasked, I have no idea what toll this pandemic has taken on them, what losses they endured, what fears they carry with them.
So let’s be kind to one another. Let’s try not to assume anything.
In the hospital guest house, there was an odd, but very comforting, camaraderie of the hurting. We could use that out in the world these days, too.
Tom Allen is editor of the Virginia Journal of Education. He can be reached at Tomed1@hotmail.com.