'Too many': Highland Springs community mourns slain 16-year-old at candlelight prayer vigil

“Once a Springer, always a Springer.”

The words rang out among at least 500 onlookers garbed in white and gold as the Highland Springs community honored 16-year-old Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson on Monday evening, two days after the sophomore on the Springers’ state-championship winning basketball team was shot and killed.

Family, friends, coaches, teammates, teachers, administrators, pastors, students and community leaders gathered in front of Highland Springs High to grieve as one.

Dickerson's mother, Jennifer Flythe , was the last of more than 10 speakers that included Highland Springs Principal Kenneth White; Henrico Police Chief Eric English; Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and Springers athletics director Harry Lee Daniel.

Flythe said she moved to Richmond from New York to give her son "a better life out here in Virginia." She became a nurse, constantly working double shifts, to provide for her children after Dickerson's father was incarcerated.

She called Dickerson, with whom she shared a striking resemblance even for a mother and child, her "twin."

The shooting has stunned a Highland Springs community still celebrating the Springers first boys basketball championship since 2007.

"Thank every single one of y'all for being here," Flythe told the crowd. "Jahiem was a good kid, and I want to let that be known. I told him, just go to school, get good grades and play basketball."

White, Lee Daniel, English and Nelson implored the Highland Springs community and entire East End to "do better."

"We as a community have an obligation to each other," said White, adding that, in four years on the job, he's seen rampant gun violence end too many young lives.

"People have a whole lot to say about Highland Springs, a whole lot to say about the East End. But we, as a community ... we can save each other. The senseless gun violence, the fighting in the community, it has to stop. I'm tired of burying kids."

Dickerson's father, Rahiem Dickerson, joined the event honoring his son's life via phone call from New York.

Springers boys basketball coach Reggie Tennyson spoke, saying Dickerson was in his office just last week, telling his coach he was ready to "be that guy" and eager to take the No. 1 jersey for next season after the graduation of senior guard Quanye Veney , who wore No. 1 this season.

Veney locked arms with teammates standing behind Dickerson's family throughout the event, heads bowed. Toward the end, he and other Springers players presented Flythe with the No. 1 jersey.

"We need to wrap our arms around these young people and talk to them about living," Tennyson said. "Jah will always be remembered in our hearts and in our minds. He was a tremendously warm-hearted person."

Veney's hoodie read "Statechamp Jah" as he presented Flythe with the No. 1 jersey, which Tennyson said Dickerson's mother wished for her son to be buried in. Dorian Davis, another senior on the Highland Springs team, handed Flythe a team picture signed by all of Dickerson's teammates.

Flythe said Dickerson had a basketball in his hands at 1 year old, and she envisioned her son playing basketball in heaven with the late L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Flythe received her son's report card yesterday. His grades had been going up, per her insistence.

"And I felt like it was him telling me 'Mom, I'm not here, but I did it,'" Flythe said through tears before the crowd lit candles and cell phone flashlights as one before chanting "We love you, Jah."

English opened his remarks with "too many is an understatement" in reference to the young lives in the East End lost to gun violence.

"This young lady behind me should not be burying her son at this age, that should never happen," English said.

"We all play a role. ... If you know anything, please let us know. That's how we work together as a community to keep us safe. We all have to do better. We should not be burying a kid over senseless gun violence."