Tow truck driver injured in Franklin Street crash that toppled street light, hydrant

The driver of a tow truck driver suffered injuries to his face after rear-ending a woman turning right who failed to yield to traffic Wednesday morning at the intersection of Third and Franklin streets in downtown Richmond.

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. when the female driver of a white mid-sized SUV turned right from Franklin onto Third. The driver of the tow truck, headed south on Third, had the green light and couldn’t stop in time when the woman pulled onto Third. The impact of the crash caused the tow truck to knock over a fire hydrant and topple a heavy street light on Franklin Street between Third and Fourth streets.