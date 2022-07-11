Tractor crash causes 2-mile backup on I-95 in Richmond and Henrico

Motorists on Interstate 95 can expect delays near the the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit as crews respond to a tractor trailer crash this evening.
The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the crash at 4:48 p.m.
The crash occurred near the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 77.6.
The north and south left shoulders are closed as well as the south left and center lanes.
As of 5:30, traffic is backed up nearly 2miles headed in and out of Henrico and Richmond, according to VDOT.
