breaking

Tractor crash causes 2-mile backup on I-95 in Richmond and Henrico

Accident

VDOT traffic cameras captured the incident on Interstate 95 Monday, after VDOT officials reported a tractor trailer crashed caused a 2-mile backup in in Henrico and Richmond 

 Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Motorists on Interstate 95 can expect delays near the the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit as crews respond to a tractor trailer crash this evening.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported the crash at 4:48 p.m. 

The crash occurred near the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 77.6.

The north and south left shoulders are closed as well as the south left and center lanes.

As of 5:30, traffic is backed up nearly 2miles headed in and out of Henrico and Richmond, according to VDOT. 

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

