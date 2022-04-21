Tractor trailer blocks I-95 traffic in Colonial Heights

Motorists traveling on Interstate-95 in Colonial Heights are at a standstill due to an overturned tractor trailer. Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation are actively responding to the scene.

Around 8:25 a.m., VDOT sent out an alert about a tractor trailer crash, southbound I-95 between Exit 58, Ruffin Mill Rd and Exit 54. The south left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right lane are closed as of 8:50 a.m.

Officials have not provided an estimate for when traffic will turn to its normal pace. This is an ongoing incident.