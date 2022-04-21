Tractor trailer blocks I-95 traffic in Colonial Heights

Motorists traveling on Interstate-95 in Colonial Heights are at a standstill due to an overturned tractor trailer. Crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation are actively responding to the scene.
Around 8:25 a.m., VDOT sent out an alert about a tractor trailer crash, southbound I-95 between Exit 58, Ruffin Mill Rd and Exit 54. The south left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right lane are closed as of 8:50 a.m.
Officials have not provided an estimate for when traffic will turn to its normal pace. This is an ongoing incident.
Fastest-growing localities in Virginia
Fastest-growing localities in Virginia
From 2019 to 2020, the
U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.
But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors.
Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing localities in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Localities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.
A locality typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your locality made the list.
Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Culpeper County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,803
--- #557 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.9%
--- #22 among counties in Virginia, #317 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 52,552
--- #35 largest county in Virginia, #956 largest county nationwide
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Montgomery County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,194
--- #543 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%
--- #45 among counties in Virginia, #710 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 99,721
--- #19 largest county in Virginia, #607 largest county nationwide
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Prince George County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,881
--- #531 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +22.4%
--- #7 among counties in Virginia, #147 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 43,010
--- #40 largest county in Virginia, #1,116 largest county nationwide
Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Fauquier County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,426
--- #512 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%
--- #27 among counties in Virginia, #393 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 72,972
--- #29 largest county in Virginia, #755 largest county nationwide
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Rockingham County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,835
--- #502 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.8%
--- #29 among counties in Virginia, #450 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 83,757
--- #24 largest county in Virginia, #686 largest county nationwide
Famartin // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Hanover County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,807
--- #460 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%
--- #33 among counties in Virginia, #502 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 109,979
--- #17 largest county in Virginia, #556 largest county nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Bedford County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,765
--- #440 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.4%
--- #15 among counties in Virginia, #250 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 79,462
--- #25 largest county in Virginia, #716 largest county nationwide
Lzgoss // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Suffolk
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,780
--- #439 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.3%
--- #24 among counties in Virginia, #341 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 94,324
--- #22 largest county in Virginia, #638 largest county nationwide
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#15. James City County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,868
--- #399 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.5%
--- #8 among counties in Virginia, #159 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 78,254
--- #27 largest county in Virginia, #723 largest county nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Frederick County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,584
--- #371 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.5%
--- #10 among counties in Virginia, #177 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 91,419
--- #23 largest county in Virginia, #653 largest county nationwide
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Albemarle County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 15,762
--- #368 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.3%
--- #20 among counties in Virginia, #273 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 112,395
--- #16 largest county in Virginia, #548 largest county nationwide
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Spotsylvania County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 19,820
--- #333 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.5%
--- #19 among counties in Virginia, #268 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 140,032
--- #14 largest county in Virginia, #468 largest county nationwide
Wikipelli // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Virginia Beach
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,474
--- #302 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.4%
--- #56 among counties in Virginia, #896 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 459,470
--- #3 largest county in Virginia, #156 largest county nationwide
gargola87 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Richmond
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,782
--- #285 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.3%
--- #28 among counties in Virginia, #425 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 226,610
--- #10 largest county in Virginia, #308 largest county nationwide
Will Weaver // Wikicommons
#9. Alexandria
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 25,820
--- #276 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.3%
--- #12 among counties in Virginia, #204 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 159,467
--- #12 largest county in Virginia, #422 largest county nationwide
ALXCHO // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Chesapeake
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 30,154
--- #248 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.8%
--- #25 among counties in Virginia, #358 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 249,422
--- #7 largest county in Virginia, #278 largest county nationwide
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Stafford County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 32,340
--- #229 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +26.0%
--- #6 among counties in Virginia, #102 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 156,927
--- #13 largest county in Virginia, #431 largest county nationwide
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Henrico County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 34,336
--- #222 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.4%
--- #30 among counties in Virginia, #471 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 334,389
--- #6 largest county in Virginia, #214 largest county nationwide
Rifleman 82 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Arlington County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 41,176
--- #181 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.9%
--- #9 among counties in Virginia, #169 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 238,643
--- #8 largest county in Virginia, #285 largest county nationwide
Pics2018 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Chesterfield County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 55,915
--- #136 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.1%
--- #14 among counties in Virginia, #229 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 364,548
--- #5 largest county in Virginia, #199 largest county nationwide
James Shelton32 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Fairfax County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 101,755
--- #63 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%
--- #38 among counties in Virginia, #578 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,150,309
--- #1 largest county in Virginia, #39 largest county nationwide
Munich // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Prince William County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 102,789
--- #59 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.1%
--- #5 among counties in Virginia, #94 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 482,204
--- #2 largest county in Virginia, #149 largest county nationwide
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Loudoun County
- 2010 to 2020 population change: 129,306
--- #48 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +44.3%
--- #1 among counties in Virginia, #24 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 420,959
--- #4 largest county in Virginia, #171 largest county nationwide
Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock