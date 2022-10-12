 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tractor trailer crash causes 6-mile backup on I-95

Coldest air of the season coming next week

Traffic on Interstate 95 near the Maury Street exit is at at a standstill as public safety officials respond to a tractor trailer crash.

All southbound lanes were closed as of 5:30 p.m. 

There is currently a six-mile backup, VDOT said. Officials encourage motorist to use alternate routes and expect delays. 

