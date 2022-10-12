Tractor trailer crash causes 6-mile backup on I-95

Traffic on Interstate 95 near the Maury Street exit is at at a standstill as public safety officials respond to a tractor trailer crash.
All southbound lanes were closed as of 5:30 p.m.
There is currently a six-mile backup, VDOT said. Officials encourage motorist to use alternate routes and expect delays.
Lyndon German
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today